Feb. 11: Meet a Diplomatic Security Special Agent of the Year

In celebration of Black History Month, the US Department of State is recognizing and highlighting the important contributions and presence of African Americans in the diplomatic corps.
Please join Diplomat in Residence J. Nathan Bland with Clifton Jeffery, a Heroism Award recipient, veteran, and graduate of Tougaloo College and Mississippi College School of Law to learn about his experiences in the Foreign Service. The event will take place on Facebook Live on February 11 at 5pm CT
