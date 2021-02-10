Skip to main content
Feb 12: The Talk: Account Service and Strategic Planning for Campaigns

Feb 10, 2021
Account services is crucial to creating and maintaining successful relationships with clients. Molly Watson, Founder & Principal, Evolution Engine, will be sharing her insights on creating successful campaigns and the importance of “knowing your audience” when working with clients.




Friday, February 12, 2021

 12pm - 1pm

 Virtual_




Register via Handshake to receive the zoom meetings details!

Molly Watson is an alumna of Indiana University and has deep experience in leading organizational and cultural transformation with a demonstrated ability to grow all facets of the organization profitably and responsibly. She spent nearly ten years in the C-suite at a publicly traded communications agency and now runs her own consultancy, Evolution Engine. Driven by a growth-oriented mindset with a unique depth of expertise, Evolution Engine helps optimize what’s working, design strategies to fill in the gaps, and fuel business growth. Prior to Evolution Engine, Molly spent twenty years in leadership roles at Tierney in Philadelphia culminating in nearly a decade as the firm’s Chief Operating Officer. Under Molly’s leadership, the agency achieved its highest revenue and margin attainment in addition to building a nationally recognized culture as an Advertising Age Best Place to Work two years in a row. Molly spent the first ten years of her career at Young & Rubicam NY and through a series of rapid promotions rose to the position of Vice President, Group Media Supervisor. While there Molly honed her expertise on blue-chip brands like AT&T, Advil, and Kraft Foods.



For more information, contact:

Sarah Cady

Associate Director, Employer Relations

scady@indiana.edu

