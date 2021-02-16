Rep. Hamilton Appears on CNN Newsroom to Discuss Capitol Attack Commission

9/11 Commissioners, Rep. Lee Hamilton and Gov. Tom Kean, appeared on CNN Newsroom to discuss Speaker Pelosi’s announcement that a 9/11-style commission would be formed to investigate the Capitol attack on January 6. The Congressman noted, “If you’re really going to be serious, you’re going to have to get information from people who don’t want to give it to you. You have to have the power to force them to give you the information, and you can only do that through the power of the subpoena and the enforcement of the law. So, it’s critically important that the investigators have the resources, the money, and the legal power to force action.”



