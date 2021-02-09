Introducing the #GetHLS Newsletter

Globally Engaging Together is a biweekly newsletter sent to the Hamilton Lugar School community. You can subscribe here.
Feature Story: Betty Dlamini
Inspired by a desire to bring people together in the midst of a pandemic and after the killing of George Floyd, Betty Dlamini, senior lecturer in African Studies, wrote and recorded a collection of songs titled Ubuntu, which draws on African philosophy to espouse compassion and respect. Read about Dlamini’s teaching and music.
IU Celebrates Black History Month
Supported by OVPDEMA and the IU Neal-Marshall Black Culture Center, IU Bloomington’s 2021 Black History Month celebrations include discussions, lectures, watch parties, quiz bowls, and special guests. It all culminates with the City of Bloomington’s Virtual BHM Gala on February 28. Join the celebration and register for events.
Apply Now for the DACOR Bacon House Fellowship
Are you a first year grad student or fourth year BA/MA student* continuing your studies at HLS? DACOR Bacon House Foundation, a DC-based organization of foreign affairs professionals, is awarding a fellowship carrying a stipend of up to $10,000. Applications are due by February 10, so don’t wait!
*Eligible undergrads must be in a BA/MA or 4+1 degree program and continuing graduate studies at HLS. Learn more and apply now.
In Memoriam: Zaineb Istrabadi
On January 23, Zaineb Istrabadi, an esteemed member of our Department of Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures and sister to Professor Ambassador Feisal Istrabadi, passed away after a brave battle with cancer. Read her obituary and related articles on the MELC website.
Community Profile: Elly Cohen
Elisheva (Elly) Cohen, a postdoctoral fellow and visiting lecturer in the Department of International Studies, has been studying the effect of the “dual pandemics” of Covid-19 and systemic racism on elementary school teachers since March. Read her thoughts on pandemic education.
Milestones
Through the HLS Fitness Challenge, our community has collectively walked/ran over 1850 miles: about half the length of the Amazon River!
Global Grub at Home
This week’s recipe was recommended by HLS Senior Evan Wright: Khinkali! These Georgian dumplings make a simple, but incredibly delicious, home meal. Get the recipe.
Upcoming Event: HLS Movie Night: Moonlight
Wednesday, February 10, 7pm
Join us for a socially distanced screening of Moonlight (2016) on Metastream. Netflix subscription required. See listing for details.
Visit the #GetHLS webpage