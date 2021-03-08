Eleanor Roosevelt Society Promotes the Empowerment of Women in Global Affairs

The Hamilton Lugar School has more than 20 student-led groups and clubs. One of the newest is the Eleanor Roosevelt Society (ERS), which is built and centered on empowerment, inclusion, and the promotion of women in the international studies field.

ERS is the first organization of its kind—both at HLS and in the nation. Founded in August 2020 by two Hamilton Lugar students, Sophie Langfitt and Audria Hettinger, the society works to uplift the voices of HLS students and faculty on critical issues concerning diversity and inclusion in international politics and academia.

Though open to all, ERS is focused on and powered by women.

“The Eleanor Roosevelt Society is important for students at HLS because it offers them an opportunity to participate in discussions principally dedicated to the tenets and values of active diplomacy, protection of human rights, respect for globalization, and the adherence to and support of international laws and organizations,” Langfitt and Hettinger said.

In October, the group hosted a panel discussion on “Women as Global Citizens” with HLS Assistant Dean and Professor Shruti Rana, Prof. Kelly Eskew from the Kelley School of Business, and Associate Dean of Diversity and Inclusion Vivian Halloran.

“We plan to host several panels each year focusing on relevant topics within the international discussion and to establish professional development opportunities for our members and organization as a whole,” said Langfitt and Hettinger on the future of the organization.

Like its namesake, the Eleanor Roosevelt Society is committed to the promotion of diplomacy and multilateral cooperation through international institutions. The society also offers a place for students to become vocal on current events and engage in discussion with their colleagues and peers. In a few short months, ERS has grown to twenty official members who meet regularly to deliberate on topics such as human rights and the death penalty, sustainable energy, and water politics.

“Through our work and the meetings that we hold, we believe this organization provides HLS students the opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas on issues with others, which will help them cultivate important public speaking and critical thinking abilities.”

