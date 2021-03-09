HLS Hosts Discussion on Race and Blackness in American Islam

The Hamilton Lugar School recently hosted a discussion that wove together the history of Black Muslims in the United States and their effect on current national and international trends. Co-sponsored by the Muslim Voices Project at IU, Hidayah LGBT, and the HLS African Studies and Islamic Studies programs, the event featured perspectives from Dr. Alaina Morgan of the University of Southern California and IUPUI’s Dr. Edward Curtis. It also provided the space to acknowledge the contributions, challenges, and insights of a group sometimes overlooked in discussions about contemporary Black American life and global solidarity movements.
Dr. Curtis pointed to the importance of Islam to Black Americans as the religion spread in the US. What Black Muslims found was “not just a discourse of rights, but a discourse of psychological, spiritual, economic, and political liberation,” he said.
Dr. Morgan agreed and pointed to the explicitly international aspects of Islam for Black Americans. It was, she said, a framework for “identifying racial justice as not just a local struggle, but also a global struggle.”
When analyzing this early wave of Islam in the 1930s, Dr. Morgan added, “In the history of Black Islam… you see a constant grappling of Black people with the messages that have been piled on them from without and their attempts to assert power over their lives and their images that is coming from within.”
The discussion also shed light on the contributions of Black Muslim women in the US, with Dr. Curtis pointing to the influences of Black women scholars on Islam—a significant change from 100 years ago. Dr. Morgan also pointed to the intersectional identities of Black Muslim women as indicative of “the present-day experience of Black women and Black Muslim women.”
Dr. Curtis noted that the Black Lives Matter movement has significant connections to Malcolm X and the Nation of Islam. Both of these movements promote, he said, “a kind of radical Black self-love that insists on community control of institutions and rejects completely the idea that we’ve got to compromise with people, policies, institutions, and structures that do not love us back.”
This movement has an international aspect, too, Dr. Morgan argued. Over the summer, when there were protests all over the world after the killing of George Floyd, there was “the recognition that solidarity is absolutely necessary, and the struggles of marginalized people are all part of the same mechanism,” she said.
The discussion included a Q and A from the audience, which gave the panelists a chance to elaborate on the connections between Islam, race, international movements, and Black Muslim public figures.
For those looking to learn more, the Muslim Voices Project at IU, which seeks to promote understanding and dialogue between Muslims and non-Muslims, has a number of upcoming events on their calendar, as do the Hamilton Lugar School’s African Studies Program and Islamic Studies Program.
Click here to watch the discussion on Race and Blackness in American Islam.
Dr. Curtis pointed to the importance of Islam to Black Americans as the religion spread in the US. What Black Muslims found was “not just a discourse of rights, but a discourse of psychological, spiritual, economic, and political liberation,” he said.
Dr. Morgan agreed and pointed to the explicitly international aspects of Islam for Black Americans. It was, she said, a framework for “identifying racial justice as not just a local struggle, but also a global struggle.”
When analyzing this early wave of Islam in the 1930s, Dr. Morgan added, “In the history of Black Islam… you see a constant grappling of Black people with the messages that have been piled on them from without and their attempts to assert power over their lives and their images that is coming from within.”
The discussion also shed light on the contributions of Black Muslim women in the US, with Dr. Curtis pointing to the influences of Black women scholars on Islam—a significant change from 100 years ago. Dr. Morgan also pointed to the intersectional identities of Black Muslim women as indicative of “the present-day experience of Black women and Black Muslim women.”
Dr. Curtis noted that the Black Lives Matter movement has significant connections to Malcolm X and the Nation of Islam. Both of these movements promote, he said, “a kind of radical Black self-love that insists on community control of institutions and rejects completely the idea that we’ve got to compromise with people, policies, institutions, and structures that do not love us back.”
This movement has an international aspect, too, Dr. Morgan argued. Over the summer, when there were protests all over the world after the killing of George Floyd, there was “the recognition that solidarity is absolutely necessary, and the struggles of marginalized people are all part of the same mechanism,” she said.
The discussion included a Q and A from the audience, which gave the panelists a chance to elaborate on the connections between Islam, race, international movements, and Black Muslim public figures.
For those looking to learn more, the Muslim Voices Project at IU, which seeks to promote understanding and dialogue between Muslims and non-Muslims, has a number of upcoming events on their calendar, as do the Hamilton Lugar School’s African Studies Program and Islamic Studies Program.
Click here to watch the discussion on Race and Blackness in American Islam.