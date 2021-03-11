HLS Celebrates Community Members for Women’s History Month

Learn more Pinaud’s work:

Professor Asma Afsaruddin

is an expert on Islamic studies, specializing in Islamic religious and political thought, contemporary Islamic movements, gender roles, and Islam in modern society. S he has written several books and articles and is currently editing a Handbook on Islam and Women, forthcoming from Oxford University Press.

Afsaruddin’s research emphasizes the importance of knowing the past to better understand the present. Her holistic perspective is particularly valuable when writing about the phenomenon of jihad in Muslim-majority and Muslim-minority societies. She notes that taking a longer historical perspective not only helps trace jihad’s evolution through time but also helps contextualize the various perspectives that have developed through the centuries. She also advocates looking at literature produced by non-elite and dissenting groups to retrieve the broadest range of perspectives that exist on any given topic, giving voice to those on the margins of society.

One of Asfaruddin’s most significant research projects involved excavating the lives and contributions of Muslim women scholars living in the pre-modern Arab world. The project helped her realize that though many things have changed over the centuries, there remain some constants for women in the academy: difficulty gaining fulsome recognition of their scholarship and work being less valorized compared to men.

Learn more about Afsaruddin’s work:

Professor Jessica Steinberg is a trained political scientist whose research focuses on the political economy of development, local politics of natural resource extraction, territorial sovereignty, and violent conflict. In particular, she employs a mixed-methods approach, including game theory, comparative case analysis, and statistical methods, and she has conducted fieldwork in Congo-Brazzaville, Zambia, DRC, Senegal, and Mozambique. Since 2014, she has regularly taught courses on economic development, natural resources, research design, and models here at HLS.

In her first book, “Mines, Communities, and States: The Local Politics of Natural Resource Extraction in Africa”, she explored the environmental consequences of extraction and how they are mitigated through local communities. This book won the International Studies Association’s 2020 Harold Sprout Award for the Best Book in Environmental Politics. The project she is most proud of is her article in the Journal of Theoretical Politics entitled “Strong’ states and strategic governance: A model of territorial variation in-state presence.” It is this project in which she developed a

formal model that explores when strong states might strategically retain regions of limited state presence or subcontract state functions to non-state actors.

When discussing how fieldwork and data collection was influenced on personal levels, she said this: “I have found that my identity has afforded me unexpected benefits on occasion – people’s willingness to engage or provide assistance has been extensive, especially in places where I stood out and where I was not perceived as a threat. However, there were other times where this identity has occasionally created some obstacles… I think this is because I stood out more than I might otherwise because I identify as a woman. Some of these experiences were predictable, but others caught me by surprise. Regardless, as a white, American, cis-woman, I usually experience more privilege than the majority of people I see and meet while conducting fieldwork - this requires my ongoing reflection of their role in my scholarship and my representation of their voices.”

Learn more about Professor Steinberg’s work:

Professor Nicole Serena Kousaleos is a senior lecturer here at HLS whose research focuses on sexual violence, recovery, and empowerment, and my current research interest is in addressing interpersonal violence both locally and globally using creative and phenomenological ethnographic methods.

After living for 10months in rural village Cote d’Ivoire in a fieldwork team aiding my partner’s Fulbright research, she developed an intersectional feminist approach to community-based ethnography that foregrounds the voices and experiences of women. With a grant from the National Institutes of Mental Health, she conducted long-term ethnographic research on the aftereffects of gender violence among diverse populations of women in the Midwest. She has utilized this ethnographic method in community-based social research studies of gender and youth violence in North Carolina (UNCG Center for the Study of Social Issues) and Bloomington.

Professor Kousaleos is dedicated to research that solves social problems while empowering those experiencing violence to transform their lives and identities. As an artist, writer and dancer, she is particularly interested in the use of the creative artistic expression in local empowerment strategies.

She wants emerging woman-identifying scholars to know that she believes we do our best work when we are listening to our students and ourselves. “The linear path is not always the best or even accessible, but every struggle can be turned into the work that challenges the structural issues we want to address.”

Below is a poem that

Professor Kousaleos believes is the

best way she can represent what her scholarship means and how she thinks about it.

For Selin

Standing in the upper deck of the parking lot o

verlooking the stream by the big, old twisted tree;

The industrial metal of SUVs hulk around me like retired rugby players at the neighborhood pub.

I light a Turkish cigarette and inhale deeply, captivated by how quickly it burns down toward the filter.

This thin roll of paper and tobacco is a fitting vessel for nostalgic memories and radical hopes—yet it was given so generously in this place where everyone hides and no one gives. A small gift placed quietly on my desk after a lecture.

This has become my home, my battleground,

a space of loneliness and liminality I inhabit and steel myself against, all the while hoping that my anarchist will and resistance translates to my students in this coded language we are forced to speak.

The thin wafting cloud of smoke envelopes my face and disappears

out across the green,

floating away like the dreams, anger, and expectations I lit on fire—my first Turkish cigarette clumsy between my fingers at 19.

Then, on a rotting balcony jutting out above the street I rebelliously tore open a box of Turkish cigarettes thinking I could burn away the abuses of the white supremacist, capitalist patriarchy with a match and finely rolled tobacco.

Now I use my lectures as my weapon, I burn down ideas and fight ghosts, challenging my students to take up the revolution, my vulnerable presence, my arsenal, and my legacy.