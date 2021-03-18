A message of solidarity to Asian American and Pacific Islander communities

The Hamilton Lugar School stands in solidarity with Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and condemns the murderous rampage in the Atlanta area that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent.



Anti-Asian racism, xenophobia, misogyny, and violence are nothing new in the United States, but the past year has wrought a terrifying spike in hostility, with nearly 3,800 hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.



We implore everyone in our community to call out and take action against anti-Asian racism when and wherever you see it.