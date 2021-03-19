HLS and The International Center Partner to Create New Internship

The Hamilton Lugar School has partnered with The International Center to create a new internship program that expands the career and research opportunities available to its undergraduate students.
The International Center will engage at least one Hamilton Lugar School student during each of the fall, spring, and summer academic terms. Interns will receive hands-on experience in International Research & Business Program Management, International Research & Programming, and International Client Services, while utilizing their global knowledge and language expertise to help advance international affairs and development in Indiana.
The cross-cultural exchanges and educational opportunities that The Center provides have been crucial to making Indiana a desirable and effective place to build a global career, and its mission complements the goals and values of the Hamilton Lugar School.
“The Hamilton Lugar School and International Center share a similar goal—educating future leaders who value engagement across cultures, languages, and continents. This partnership also creates a special opportunity for our students to better understand the connection between local and global as they work to connect and promote the state’s public, private, and civic global objectives,” said Professor Shruti Rana, Hamilton Lugar School’s assistant dean for curricular and undergraduate affairs.
“We view Hamilton Lugar School students as outstanding candidates to fill internship roles at the International Center,” said Garth B. Eberhart, The Center’s chief operating officer. “We find HLS students to be global-minded and eager to collaborate with other like-minded colleagues as they gain international experience while not leaving Indiana.”
This partnership further cements the strong relationship between the Hamilton Lugar School and The International Center, which was formed in Indianapolis in 1973 by then-Mayor Richard Lugar to boost Indiana’s global footprint. In 2020, Ambassador Lee A. Feinstein, founding dean of the Hamilton Lugar School, joined The Center’s board of directors, and Ashlynne Bender, Hamilton Lugar’s associate director of professional development, participated in its Global Leadership Series. The International Center also co-sponsored a discussion with Professor Meera Deo as part of the School’s speaker series on Race, Gender & Power in Global Affairs.
Click here for details on applying to The International Center’s internship program.
