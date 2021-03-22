It’s Time for Spring Break in Bloomington

Since IU doesn’t have an official spring break this year, HLS has put together this guide of fun activities and events around Bloomington that will help you take a break from school, work, or whatever else is on your mind.
Over the next two weeks, complete one activity in each of the five categories—Adventure, Discover, Explore, Grub, and Relax—and enter them on this form by April 18th for a chance to win gift certificates to Code and Key Escape Rooms, Cup and Kettle Tea Company, and Mother Bear’s Pizza! Share your activities by tagging us on social media or by using #HLSSpringBreak.
Adventure
Walk the trails around Griffy Lake
- Griffy Lake is a classic day hike beloved by many IU students for its scenic views, easily accessible trails, and proximity to campus. Hike all the way out to the edge of the reservoir or take the loop around the beautiful surrounding wilderness area.
Take a picture from the top of the Fire Tower
- Located in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness, which was designated as a national wilderness area by our namesake Rep. Lee Hamilton, this selfie spot is a favorite destination in southern Indiana for anyone looking to take in the hills of Hoosier National Forest.
Become a citizen scientist through the 2021 Indiana Plant Photographic Scavenger Hunt
- The IU Herbarium is looking for help photographing and cataloging the thousands of plant species found in Indiana. If you’re looking to spice up a hike or just want to learn more about the diverse plant life in your backyard, click the link to find their current lists of plant photos needed. Happy hunting!
Discover Bloomington
Walk the grounds of the Tibetan Mongolian Buddhist Cultural Center
- The TMBCC was established in 1979 by Thubten J. Norbu, Tibetan lama and older brother of the 14th Dalai Lama. With numerous temples, artworks, and natural areas for meditation and reflection, this is a hidden gem just a few minutes from campus.
Sample some local produce at the Bloomington Winter Farmers Market
- The Winter Farmer’s Market is a great place to discover the vendors and farmers that make up Bloomington’s unique culture of cuisine. Open through the month of March, COVID-19 procedures are in place to ensure that you can enjoy this weekly tradition safely.
Take in the 2021 Hoosier Films Festival
- Created to showcase Indiana’s independent film scene, the annual Hoosier Films Festival will be hosting screenings and interactive Q&A sessions virtually to ensure that everyone has a chance to take in some incredible films. This year’s films tackle everything from a bison preserve in northern Indiana to the lives of rural bar patrons to the ways we spent quarantine.
Explore IU
Take in an online or open-air event with the IU Auditorium
- The IU Auditorium is offering virtual shows and outdoor performances, including an evening with Humans of New York creator Brandon Stanton on Thursday night and a Friday Crafternoon.
Visit the Eskenazi Museum of Art
- Reopened to the public in 2019 after a complete renovation, the museum hosts permanent collections from around the world, and their current exhibitions include Women and the Surrealist Movement and Italian Renaissance Painting. Plan your visit.
Check out HLS’s events calendar
- Workshops, panels, talks, and a creative writing and drawing class with the HLS Global Studio.
Grab some grub
Cook a recipe submitted by HLS students!
- If you haven’t seen or tasted the amazing recipes featured on our #GetHLS Newsletter, now’s your chance! Each of these tasty dishes was submitted by our HLS students and feature flavors from around the world.
Order takeout from an international restaurant
- Don’t feel like cooking? With more than 75 international restaurants representing 18 different countries, you can travel the world with your taste buds without leaving Bloomington. Grab some Turkish Sarma from Anatolia, Teriyaki from Z&C, dumplings from Little Tibet, Tom Kha from Siam House, Bulgogi from Hoosier Seoulmate or anything in between.
Watch a food documentary
- Many documentaries and series are connecting food to culture to global issues like climate change. Dive into Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Netflix), Chef’s Table (Netflix), Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations (Hulu) and Parts Unknown (HBO) or something else you like!
Relax
Watch Catch-22 on HLS Movie Night
- Did you know: HLS hosts a weekly movie and activities night on Wednesdays at 7pm? This week, join in to stream Catch-22, adapted from the acclaimed satirical novel, alongside your friends.
Grab a coffee and head to Switchyard Park
- The recently-opened Switchyard Park is just a short walk down the B-Line trail. So stop by Hopscotch or your favorite coffeeshop and head over to Switchyard to play bocce, basketball, pickleball, or sit by the community gardens.
Spend a sunny afternoon at Dunn Meadow
- Grab a blanket, snacks, frisbees, and a couple of friends to play, picnic, or just watch the clouds. Can anything beat it?