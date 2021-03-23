GetHLS Vol. 4: HLS Celebrates Women’s History Month

Globally Engaging Together is a biweekly newsletter sent to the Hamilton Lugar School community. You can subscribe here.
Visit the #GetHLS webpage
Feature Story: HLS Celebrates Community Members for Women’s History Month
This month, the Hamilton Lugar School is honoring the trailblazing women in our community who lead the way for change—at the school, in the nation, and around the world. Read the profiles and learn more.
Explore Your Community: Celebrate Spring Break in Bloomington
Without an official spring break this year, the Hamilton Lugar School has put together a guide to help students, faculty, and staff take a break from their routine, experience something new, and relax. Submit your activities for a chance to win gift certificates to Code and Key Escape Rooms, Mother Bear’s Pizza, and Cup & Kettle Tea Company! See all the activities and learn more.
Faculty Spotlight: Ambassador Mark Minton
Amb. Minton is the Ambassador-in-Residence at the HLS Living-Learning Center, where he’s been leading a book discussion group and mentoring students interested in the Foreign Service. Read his profile.
New Internship Opportunity: The International Center and HLS Develop New Internship Program
The Indianapolis organization, which serves as a hub for Indiana’s global engagement, will give at least one student per semester the opportunity to enhance their skills while advancing international development in Indiana. Learn more about the internship.
Jobs at HLS: Student positions for the 2021-22 academic year
We’re hiring part-time students workers for positions including administrative assistant in the Dean’s Office, paid social media intern, and HLS communications and marketing assistant. If you’re interested in building your resume and getting more involved at the School, apply now. Read more and apply.
Event Spotlight: Community Nights
Each week, HLS hosts a virtual movie screening via Metastream. On Wednesday, March 24 at 7pm, watch Catch-22, an irreverent, comedic satire about a WWII pilot stationed in the Mediterranean who is trying to get out of flying more missions. See listing for registration and details.
Student Involvement Spotlight: STRATCOM Academic Alliance
The Hamilton Lugar School has partnered with the US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) as STRATCOM organizes a series of events examining deterrence and national security challenges in the 21st century. Read more about the organization.
Milestones
Congratulations to HLS Professor Hussein Banai for the publication of his book, Hidden Liberalism!
Upcoming Event: Information Session–IU Student Delegation to UNFCCC Meetings
Monday, March 29, 7–8pm
Join Professor Jessica O’Reilly and former student delegates to learn about this travel course. You’ll spend the semester learning about the Paris Climate Agreement and then participate in the annual UN conference on climate change in Glasgow, UK. View and register on HLS Calendar.
Global Grub at Home
Kitsune udon is a Japanese noodle soup that brings together crispy fried tofu and thick udon noodles in a rich, savory dashi broth. Cook this simple but delicious dish hot for a wholesome comfort food or chilled and topped with sauce for a bolder, refreshing flavor. Get the recipe.
Visit the #GetHLS webpage