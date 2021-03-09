Skip to main content
#GetHLS Vol. 3: Prof. Clémence Pinaud publishes new book

Mar 9, 2021
Feature Story: Prof. Clémence Pinaud Publishes War and Genocide in South Sudan





HLS Professor Clémence Pinaud’s new book is a culmination of ten years of work and over 550 interviews, providing an unprecedented look at how regular people experienced the South Sudanese Civil War. Read about Prof. Pinaud’s research and work.

Event Recap: Race and Blackness in American Islam



Panelists discussed the history of Black Muslims in the United States and the role of Islam as a resource for projects of Black liberation and racial justice in the United States. Read the discussion recap.

Student Group Profile: The Eleanor Roosevelt Society



Last year, HLS students founded the Eleanor Roosevelt Society, built and centered on empowerment, inclusion, and the promotion of women in the field of international studies. Read about the organization and their goals.

Holidays at HLS: Celebrating Navruz, Persian New Year



On March 20, the HLS community and the Navruz Student Association celebrate the springtime festival of Navruz, also known as Persian New Year. Learn more about the festival and upcoming events.

Milestones



Congratulations to the HLS community for walking over 2,447 miles, 60% of the Great Wall, and 10% of the Earth’s circumference in just two months!

A special congratulations to our HLS Nomad, Kathleen Evans, who traveled over 558 miles! Way to go, Kathleen!

Global Grub at Home



Aush-e-Reshteh is a delicious Persian soup commonly served in Iran and Azerbaijan to celebrate Navruz. Grab your apron and follow along as HLS graduate student Monet Ghorbani takes you through the recipe. Watch the video.

Upcoming Event: US Department of State Diplomatic Simulation



Wednesday, March 10, 1–2:30pm

Ever wondered what it would be like to work at the US Department of State? Curious about the work they do and the intricacies of diplomatic negotiation? Join representatives from the Department of State for a simulation of a diplomatic negotiation and employment Q&A session. View and register on HLS Calendar.

