GetHLS Vol. 3: Prof. Clémence Pinaud publishes new book

HLS Professor Clémence Pinaud’s new book is a culmination of ten years of work and over 550 interviews, providing an unprecedented look at how regular people experienced the South Sudanese Civil War. Read about Prof. Pinaud’s research and work.
Panelists discussed the history of Black Muslims in the United States and the role of Islam as a resource for projects of Black liberation and racial justice in the United States. Read the discussion recap.
Last year, HLS students founded the Eleanor Roosevelt Society, built and centered on empowerment, inclusion, and the promotion of women in the field of international studies. Read about the organization and their goals.
On March 20, the HLS community and the Navruz Student Association celebrate the springtime festival of Navruz, also known as Persian New Year. Learn more about the festival and upcoming events.
