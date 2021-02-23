GetHLS Vol. 2: John McHugh ’18 wins Marshall Scholarship

Globally Engaging Together is a biweekly newsletter sent to the Hamilton Lugar School community. You can subscribe here.
Feature Story: John McHugh ’18 Wins Marshall Scholarship
HLS alum John McHugh (BA ’18) was named a Marshall Scholar for 2021 and will be pursuing graduate study of Contemporary Chinese Studies, Global Governance, and Diplomacy at Oxford University. Read about John’s achievements.
School News: HLS and O’Neill offer joint Master of International Affairs degree
This brand new MIA degree program will prepare future leaders for the challenges and opportunities of an ever-evolving global marketplace in just one year of graduate school. Learn more about the MIA program.
HLS in the Media: Rep. Lee Hamilton appears on CNN to discuss Capitol attack commission
In his appearance on CNN, our namesake, Rep. Lee Hamilton, says, “You have to put aside the partisanship and look at the problem or the challenge from the standpoint of what’s best for the country.” Watch the discussion.
Community Profile: Col. Steve Lacy, US Army War College Fellow
Recently, HLS welcomed its newest US Army War College Fellow, Colonel Steve Lacy, who will take classes, perform research, and do community outreach as part of the school’s Robert A. Byrnes Russian and East European Institute. Read about his journey and experience at HLS.
Faculty Profile: Prof. Hilary Holbrow, Dept. of East Asian Languages & Cultures
A new faculty member in the HLS Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures, Professor Hilary Holbrow is looking forward to teaching a variety of classes, bolstering Japanese studies, and finishing her first book. Meet Professor Holbrow.
Food Boxes for Food Security: Campus Kitchen and Food for Thought IU
If you’re facing food insecurity or know someone who is, you can sign up now to receive locally grown produce and culturally significant food staples this Thursday or Friday free of charge, through this Campus Kitchen program. Learn more and register.
Milestones
Congratulations to HLS Professor Stephen Macekura on releasing a new book, The Mismeasure of Progress: Economic Growth and Its Critics!
Global Grub at Home
This week’s recipe was recommended by HLS Senior Abby Krulik: Fattoush! This simple, flavorful Middle Eastern salad recipe was taught to her by none other than HLS Prof. Iman Alramadan and combines chopped veggies, mint, lemon, olive oil, and some pita chips for a delicious, healthy treat. Get the recipe.
Upcoming Event:
Race and Blackness in American Islam
Thursday, February 25, 4:30pm
A panel featuring Dr. Edward Curtis (Prof. in Religious Studies, IUPUI) and Dr. Alaina Morgan (Prof. in History, USC) that will consider the history of Black Muslims in the United States and the role of Islam in U.S. social justice movements. View and register on the HLS Calendar.
