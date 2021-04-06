Preview: International Law & Institutions Week at HLS

The Hamilton Lugar School will host International Law and Institutions Week from April 7–14. Sessions will highlight the School’s International Law and Institutions degree program, a joint endeavor with IU’s Maurer School of Law that encourages students to draw upon the wealth of resources at HLS, while also providing the opportunity—rare for undergraduates—to take courses taught in the law school and with law faculty. Students develop expertise in the dynamic nature of international relationships while exploring human rights doctrines, migration, conduct of war, trade, development, and more.
Special guests include William Polen (US Energy Association), Dr. Steven S. Burns (US Agency for International Development), representatives from international courts and supranational institutions, and HLS alumni who will share their internship experiences. The event will conclude with a keynote conversation between Dean Lee Feinstein and Judge Camelia Bogdan, a fellow with the HLS Institute for European Studies and an anti-corruption specialist on the Bucharest Court of Appeals.
Scheduled events (all times EDT):
Click here for more on International Law & Institutions Week, including event details and access links.
- April 7, Noon-1pm: Careers in International Law Panel
- April 8, 3-4pm: USAID - Achieving Energy Security in Europe and Eurasia: Why it Matters to America
- April 8, 5pm: Internships in International Law & Institutions
- April 9, 9-10:30am: “(Anti-)Social Media: Threats and Threads of a New World Order”
- April 9, 11am-Noon: Careers at the United Nations Panel
- April 14 (time TBD), International Law and Institutions Lecture: Judge Camelia Bogdan
