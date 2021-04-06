GetHLS Vol. 5: International Law & Institutions Week

Globally Engaging Together is a biweekly newsletter sent to the Hamilton Lugar School community. You can subscribe here.
Feature Story: Law & Institutions Week
From April 7 to 14, the Hamilton Lugar School is hosting International Law & Institutions Week, featuring events, expert panels, and lectures brought together by the International Law & Institutions degree program. Read the preview of this week’s events.
Guest Speaker Spotlight: Judge Camelia Bogdan, Institute for European Studies Fellow
International Law & Institutions Week culminates with a conversation between Dean Feinstein and Judge Camelia Bogdan of the Bucharest Court of Appeals on Wednesday, April 14. Judge Bogdan, a revered champion of democracy, is an expert on asset recovery, countering money laundering, and combating transnational corruption. Learn about Judge Bogdan’s work.
In Memoriam: Patrick O’Meara
The Hamilton Lugar School mourns the loss of Patrick O’Meara, a beloved colleague, mentor, and advocate for all things global. Learn about his legacy.
Connect with the Community: HLS Community Night
This Wednesday at 7pm, we’re hosting a virtual screening via Metastream of La Dictadura Perfecta, a comedy based on true events about a powerful Mexican TV conglomerate who creates fake news stories to enhance the image of a notoriously corrupt politician. Learn more about upcoming Community Nights and register.
Student Spotlight: Azadeh Aghighi, MELC PhD Candidate
Recently awarded a prestigious Dissertation Completion Fellowship, Azadeh is a PhD candidate in the Department of Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures and an associate instructor of Arabic. She received her BA and MA in Tehran and came to the US in 2015 to continue her studies. Read more about Azadeh’s research and work.
Global Grub at Home
The fresh, South American seafood dish of ceviche originated in Peru, where it is the national dish. A flavorful, simple, and healthy course that features raw seafood and citrus, its origins may stretch back to recipes made two thousand years ago. Get the recipe.
Upcoming Events
The New(s) Gatekeepers: Social Media’s Impact on Journalism in Developing Countries
Tuesday, April 13, 11 am
Join IU’s Digital Ethics Project for a panel discussion on the growing influence of social media on the news landscape in developing countries, with implications for state power, the spread of misinformation, and the fate of independent news. View and register for the online event.
2021 Food for Thought Symposium
Wednesday-Saturday, April 14-17
Food for Thought IU’s premier spring symposium will examine the relationships between food, family, and community while exploring issues of food security, global nutrition, and environmental sustainability. View and register on the conference website.
