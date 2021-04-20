Get funding to explore new languages this summer

Since 1950, the Hamilton Lugar School’s Language Workshop has enabled thousands of students and professionals to intensively study languages critical to academic research, economic development, human rights, diplomacy, national security, cultural exchange, scientific advancement, and other global issues.
This summer, the annual workshop is online, making it more accessible than ever. Language learning goes far beyond the Zoom classroom with clubs, cooking demonstrations, conversation tables, research groups, music, dance, and film nights creating a dynamic environment for hundreds of students at all levels in their academic and professional careers. Some workshop participants are in high school, undergrad, and graduate school, while others are working professionals and even retired. Best of all, students have gone on to use their language skills in a diversity of careers. Alumni include Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, former US Ambassador to Ukraine; Ambassador Robert Ford, former US Ambassador to Syria; Anne-Marie Slaugher, CEO, New America Foundation; Julie Dorf, international human rights advocate; and Michael DeGroot, HLS professor of Russian Foreign Relations.
The Language Workshop, already one of the most affordable in the country, has federal Title VIII funding that can provide tuition, fees, and room & board stipends for qualified US graduate students and faculty. This funding can apply to the following languages:
Those interested in studying any of the above languages can contact languageworkshop@indiana.edu for more information about this opportunity to grow your language skills.
This summer, the annual workshop is online, making it more accessible than ever. Language learning goes far beyond the Zoom classroom with clubs, cooking demonstrations, conversation tables, research groups, music, dance, and film nights creating a dynamic environment for hundreds of students at all levels in their academic and professional careers. Some workshop participants are in high school, undergrad, and graduate school, while others are working professionals and even retired. Best of all, students have gone on to use their language skills in a diversity of careers. Alumni include Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, former US Ambassador to Ukraine; Ambassador Robert Ford, former US Ambassador to Syria; Anne-Marie Slaugher, CEO, New America Foundation; Julie Dorf, international human rights advocate; and Michael DeGroot, HLS professor of Russian Foreign Relations.
The Language Workshop, already one of the most affordable in the country, has federal Title VIII funding that can provide tuition, fees, and room & board stipends for qualified US graduate students and faculty. This funding can apply to the following languages:
- Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian
- Lithuanian
- Latvian
- Estonian
- Azerbaijani
- Hungarian
- Kyrgyz
- Ukrainian
- Russian
Those interested in studying any of the above languages can contact languageworkshop@indiana.edu for more information about this opportunity to grow your language skills.