GetHLS Vol. 6: IKS hosts first webinar in new film series

Globally Engaging Together is a biweekly newsletter sent to the Hamilton Lugar School community. You can subscribe here.
Co-sponsored by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the US, “Parallel Dreams: Korean and Korean-American Issues through Film” will feature three film screenings and conversations with Korean-American directors. The first, Geographies of Kinship, aired last night. Watch the first webinar and learn more about the series.
HLS will receive $1.5 million from the Tang Research Foundation to endow a professorship in Silk Road Studies in the Department of Central Eurasian Studies, the world’s leading center of academic expertise on Central Eurasia. Learn more about the professorship.
Want to advance your language skills or learn a new language this summer? The Summer Language Workshop has Title VIII funding available for graduate students and faculty interested in Russian, Ukrainian, Azerbaijani, and several other languages. Tuition, fees, and room and board are covered. Learn more and apply.
The GS7 is the student advisory board to Dean Feinstein. It is tasked with providing candid, mature student perspectives on affairs concerning the Hamilton Lugar School to improve the student experience and expand the scope of learning.
Application deadline: Friday, April 23
Learn more and apply.
The International Law & Institutions degree program has a number of innovative courses available this summer and fall that are taught by HLS and Maurer School of Law faculty members. They include Human Rights & International Law; Law & Authoritarianism: Through the Lens of China; and International Indigenous Movements & the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People. Explore courses.
Congratulations to HLS seniors Asmaa Mahoui and Kathryn Petersen for winning the 2021 Herman B Wells Distinguished Senior Award! The award honors students who have excelled academically and are established leaders within the IU community.
Once a royal recipe, Japchae is a Korean dish made from stir fried glass noodles and vegetables that is now one of the most popular dishes in Korean cuisine and commonly served for special occasions. Try the recipe.
Thursday, April 22, 4 pm
Join the African Studies Program in welcoming the Bernard Woma Dagara Music Center for a special virtual performance of traditional Ghanaian music and dance.
Visit the #GetHLS webpage
Feature Story: IKS Webinar Series Showcases Korean-American Stories
Co-sponsored by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the US, “Parallel Dreams: Korean and Korean-American Issues through Film” will feature three film screenings and conversations with Korean-American directors. The first, Geographies of Kinship, aired last night. Watch the first webinar and learn more about the series.
School News: HLS to Endow Professorship in Silk Road Studies
HLS will receive $1.5 million from the Tang Research Foundation to endow a professorship in Silk Road Studies in the Department of Central Eurasian Studies, the world’s leading center of academic expertise on Central Eurasia. Learn more about the professorship.
Funding Opportunity: Summer Language Workshop
Want to advance your language skills or learn a new language this summer? The Summer Language Workshop has Title VIII funding available for graduate students and faculty interested in Russian, Ukrainian, Azerbaijani, and several other languages. Tuition, fees, and room and board are covered. Learn more and apply.
Global Student 7 Applications Now Open
The GS7 is the student advisory board to Dean Feinstein. It is tasked with providing candid, mature student perspectives on affairs concerning the Hamilton Lugar School to improve the student experience and expand the scope of learning.
Application deadline: Friday, April 23
Learn more and apply.
Course Spotlight: International Law & Institutions
The International Law & Institutions degree program has a number of innovative courses available this summer and fall that are taught by HLS and Maurer School of Law faculty members. They include Human Rights & International Law; Law & Authoritarianism: Through the Lens of China; and International Indigenous Movements & the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People. Explore courses.
Milestones
Congratulations to HLS seniors Asmaa Mahoui and Kathryn Petersen for winning the 2021 Herman B Wells Distinguished Senior Award! The award honors students who have excelled academically and are established leaders within the IU community.
Global Grub at Home
Once a royal recipe, Japchae is a Korean dish made from stir fried glass noodles and vegetables that is now one of the most popular dishes in Korean cuisine and commonly served for special occasions. Try the recipe.
Upcoming Event: A Virtual Performance with the Bernard Woa Dagara Music Center, Ghana New(s) Gatek
Thursday, April 22, 4 pm
Join the African Studies Program in welcoming the Bernard Woma Dagara Music Center for a special virtual performance of traditional Ghanaian music and dance.
Visit the #GetHLS webpage