Five HLS faculty members honored with Trustees Teaching Award

Five Hamilton Lugar School faculty members have been honored by the IU Board of Trustees with Trustees Teaching Awards for the 2020-2021 academic year. Faculty members are nominated by their department chairs or school deans for their positive impact on learning through the direct teaching of students, particularly undergraduates. Please join us in congratulating:



Asma Afsaruddin



Professor, Middle Eastern Languages & Cultures



Dr. Afsaruddin is an expert on Islamic studies, including Islamic religious and political thought, contemporary Islamic movements, gender roles, and Islam in modern society. Her latest book is entitled Contemporary Issues in Islam and was published by the Edinburgh University Press in 2015.







Betty Dlamini



Senior Lecturer, African Studies



Dr. Dlamini is a senior lecturer and interdisciplinary expert on Southern African performance arts and development, theatre arts, women and gender, comparative cultures, and IsiZulu. As a creative writer, she has published over 32 works including the Macmillan Grand Prize-winning Siswati novel, Umsamaliya Lolungile (2008).







Hamid Ekbia



Professor, International Studies



Dr. Ekbia’s research concerns the political economy of computing, the future of work and labor around the globe, and in how technologies mediate cultural, socio-economic, and geopolitical relations of modern societies. He is also Director of the Center for Research on Mediated Interaction at Indiana University.







Tserenchunt Legden



Senior Lecturer, Central Eurasian Studies



Tserenchunt Legden is a senior lecturer and Mongolian language expert whose research focuses on second language acquisition, Mongolian phonology, bilingual dictionary, and comparative study of Mongolian and English. She is currently developing a textbook for elementary-level Mongolian language.







Nozomi Tanaka



Assistant Professor, East Asian Languages & Cultures



Dr. Tanaka’s research focuses on heritage and second language acquisition, language processing, Japanese linguistics, and Austronesian linguistics. She primarily works on Japanese and Tagalog, but is also interested in using findings from acquisition research to facilitate language maintenance and conservation of endangered, heritage, and minority languages.