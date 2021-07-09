Apply now to become a virtual federal service intern

Interested in an internship with the US government? The State Department is accepting applications for the Virtual Student Federal Service (VSFS), the world’s largest virtual internship program, throughout July.



VSFS is open to all students, from undergraduates to PhD candidates, and offers 3,000 positions with 52 federal agencies, including the Central Intell

Interns spend ten hours a week on their project from September through May, covering Fall and Spring semesters. The work may be research-based or technology-focused, and language skills are often required. Though the volunteer program is unpaid, VSFS interns make valuable connections, gain a wealth of experience, and can potentially obtain academic course credit.

All applicants must be US citizens in student status at a university in the country or abroad.

Go to

VSFS

to preview the 950+ projects available. Then, create an account on USAJOBS.gov, build a resume, apply to the

VSFS Vacancy Announcement

. Note: the most important part of your application is your personal statement of interest.

Questions? Contact Elliott Nowacky at enowacky@iu.edu.

igence Agency, Smithsonian Institution, Department of Defense, and NASA. It also offers unique mentoring opportunities and exposure to jobs within the US government.