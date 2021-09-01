Hamilton Lugar School welcomes former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce Nicole Y. Lamb-Hale

Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce Nicole Y. Lamb-Hale is the newest member of the Hamilton Lugar School Dean’s Advisory Council, a group of highly accomplished leaders who work with Founding Dean Lee Feinstein to expand the school’s reputation and influence both in the United States and abroad. She joins other Indiana leaders on the 16-person council, including Rep. Lee Hamilton, former US Senator and HLS Ambassador at Large Dan Coats, and Blair Milo, a former member of the Governor’s Cabinet and the State of Indiana’s first Secretary for Career Connections and Talent.
“The Hamilton Lugar School community will greatly benefit from former Assistant Secretary Lamb-Hale’s perspectives and experience as a commercial diplomat in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, as an accomplished attorney and advisor, and as a C-suite executive of Cummins Inc., a global power and technology company,” said Dean Feinstein. “Her exemplary career provides a blueprint for students hoping to pursue meaningful careers in business, public policy, and law.”
Lamb-Hale is Vice President and General Counsel for Cummins Inc., where she leverages 30 years of experience in the private and public sectors to oversee the power and technology company’s legal matters and its global team of attorneys, paralegals, and other professionals.
Prior to joining Cummins, Lamb-Hale was a Managing Director at Kroll, a global governance, risk, and transparency consultancy, and a Fellow of the Kroll Institute, a Kroll affiliated think tank. Before Kroll, she was a Senior Vice President of Albright Stonebridge Group, a global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm led by Sec. Madeleine K. Albright, who headlined the Hamilton Lugar School’s sixth annual conference on America’s Role in the World.
In 2010, Lamb-Hale was appointed by the President and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the Assistant Secretary for Manufacturing and Services in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration. This role was preceded by a presidential appointment as the Department’s Deputy General Counsel.
Before entering government service, Lamb-Hale practiced law as an equity partner in two international law firms where she specialized in business restructuring and public finance.
A member of the Council on Foreign Relations, Lamb-Hale currently serves as an independent director on the boards of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) and Kroll, as a trustee of the Center for International Private Enterprise, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce affiliate, and as an advisory board member of the American Leadership Initiative.
