Hamilton Lugar School’s new Emerging Leaders Council bridges gap between the student and alumni experience

The Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies has created the Emerging Leaders Council (ELC), a committee of recent graduates dedicated to the advancement of the school’s students, programs, and services. The nine-person council donates its time and talent to bridge the gap between alumni and current students by fostering relationships and providing opportunities in both leadership and career advancement.
“The Emerging Leaders Council is a diverse group, working as journalists or in media, on economic development, in the government, in the private sector, and pursuing advanced degrees. In their backgrounds and career trajectories, they represent the globality of our school and university,” said former Ambassador Lee Feinstein, the school’s founding dean. “They also exemplify the tremendous impact of our faculty members, whose teaching, mentoring, and support has helped position each for success after graduation.”
The ELC incorporates a new generation of leaders into the Hamilton Lugar School’s structure. The group’s primary goals include: improving the diversity and inclusivity of the student body, providing guidance and leadership as the school navigates Indiana University’s third century, connecting student and alumni networks, and increasing collaboration between alumni, students, faculty, and staff.
The group is also a pipeline for the Hamilton Lugar School Dean’s Advisory Council—a group of highly accomplished leaders in business, media, government, and the military who work with the dean to expand the school’s reputation and influence both in the US and abroad. Former US Senator Dan Coats and former US Assistant Secretary of Commerce Nicole Y. Lamb-Hale are its most recent additions.
Emerging Leaders Council members (2021–22)
“The Emerging Leaders Council is a diverse group, working as journalists or in media, on economic development, in the government, in the private sector, and pursuing advanced degrees. In their backgrounds and career trajectories, they represent the globality of our school and university,” said former Ambassador Lee Feinstein, the school’s founding dean. “They also exemplify the tremendous impact of our faculty members, whose teaching, mentoring, and support has helped position each for success after graduation.”
The ELC incorporates a new generation of leaders into the Hamilton Lugar School’s structure. The group’s primary goals include: improving the diversity and inclusivity of the student body, providing guidance and leadership as the school navigates Indiana University’s third century, connecting student and alumni networks, and increasing collaboration between alumni, students, faculty, and staff.
The group is also a pipeline for the Hamilton Lugar School Dean’s Advisory Council—a group of highly accomplished leaders in business, media, government, and the military who work with the dean to expand the school’s reputation and influence both in the US and abroad. Former US Senator Dan Coats and former US Assistant Secretary of Commerce Nicole Y. Lamb-Hale are its most recent additions.
Emerging Leaders Council members (2021–22)
- Navjot Dhadwal, Lieutenant Junior Grade, United States Navy
- Asya Kislyuk, Policy Programs Manager, Instagram
- Ru Lee Kim, Consultant, Deloitte
- John McHugh, Marshall Scholar, Oxford University
- Jillian Turner, Director of International Programs, Indiana Economic Development Corporation
- Ryan Van Slyke, Associate, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Andrea Vega Yudico, White House Associate Producer, NHK Japan Broadcasting Corporation
- Anna Williams Waninger, Director for U.S. Market Access & Strategy, Eli Lilly and Company
- Keshawn Young, graduate student, Boston University