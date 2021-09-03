Hamilton Lugar School boosts professional development resources with new Global Affairs Fellow

The Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies welcomes Terrance Blackman Stroud as its inaugural Global Affairs Fellow.







“Terrance has an incredible depth of experience in diversity and inclusion and professional development, as well as a track record of success in building student-focused partnerships and programs,” said Shruti Rana, HLS assistant dean for curricular and undergraduate affairs and diversity officer. “He also has a special ability to connect with people with warmth and enthusiasm and is an inspiring leader who will be a wonderful role model and resource for Hamilton Lugar students. We are thrilled that he is joining the School.”



In his role as Global Affairs Fellow, Stroud will collaborate with Dean Rana on long-term strategic planning, identifying partnership opportunities and advising on the development and implementation of diversity initiatives. He will also be a strong resource for student professional development, joining the newly created HLS Career Cabinet, leading and developing the school’s Global Leaders and Professionals Program, and providing guidance to students interning at the United Nations and other New York-based international institutions.



Though new to the Hamilton Lugar School, Stroud is no stranger to its namesakes and their impact on America’s role in the world.



“One of my most memorable events as president of the Maurer School’s International Law Society was hosting Congressman Hamilton in a discussion on International Law and the War on Terror. It is an honor to now join the school that bears his name,” said Stroud.



During his time in law school, Stroud also represented Indiana University at the Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition, the world’s oldest, largest, and most prestigious moot competition; clerked for the Supreme Court of Ghana; and conducted research at the University of Witwatersrand on South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission. He earned his Juris Doctor degree in 2003.



Currently, Stroud is an adjunct professor at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law, where he created the New York Externship Program—a model for guided learning in major markets such as Washington, DC, Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles—and was the first Black recipient of the Adjunct Faculty Teaching Award. He is also Deputy Commissioner for the New York City Department of Social Services, where he oversees the Office of Training & Workforce Development. Prior to this role, he served the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment as strategic liaison to UNTV, the United Nations public affairs television arm.