U.S. News and World Report ranks Luddy/Hamilton Lugar School joint degree in Cybersecurity and Global Policy Top 25 Program

The B.S. in Cybersecurity and Global Policy, a joint degree at Indiana University between the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, and the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering was ranked in the top 25 programs in the country in the most recent rankings by U.S. News and World Report.
The B.S. in Cyber Security and Global Policy combines an in-depth understanding of the technology behind these systems with the study of their global impact. Students gain a sophisticated understanding of programming, data structures, networked systems, and security protocols, while also learning about global efforts to establish rules to govern cyberspace, and the impact of cyber on global opportunity, threats to democracy, climate change, and societal impacts across the globe.
This joint undergraduate degree program is drawing national attention for its unique approach, combining technological competence with a comprehensive study of the impact of technological change on global society and politics.
Globally, there are an estimated 1.5 million cybersecurity job openings in the United States at a time when global efforts to address the challenges of cyberspace lag technological advances.
“This degree is as innovative as it is imperative to our future,” says HLS Founding Dean, Ambassador Lee Feinstein.
Since its approval by the Indiana University Trustees in the fall of 2019, the B.S. in Cyber Security and Global Policy has opened its doors to nearly 100 undergraduate students and is one of the fastest-growing degree programs in Luddy and HLS.
Isak Nti Asare, Associate Director of the Cybersecurity and Global Policy Program says, “Cybersecurity is a multidisciplinary domain that involves technical issues, regulation, and law. Our students are uniquely prepared with both the technical expertise and the regional, cultural, and language skills to make significant contributions to securing networks and creating comprehensive cyber policies globally.”
Nora West is a junior majoring in Cyber Security and Global Policy, who plans to use her studies to pursue a law degree.
