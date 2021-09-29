IU mobilizes in support of Afghan evacuees

Whether they have relevant language or military experience or just feel called to help, people and groups at Indiana University have mobilized to support the 6,600 Afghan refugees at military and civilian post Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana. With the Department of State’s recent approval of Bloomington as Exodus Refugee’s second federally authorized resettlement site, opportunities will open for students to continue the kind of work being done at Atterbury now.
“Part of IU’s mission is to deploy the resources and expertise of our faculty, students and staff to advance human welfare locally and globally,” said Hannah Buxbaum, IU vice president for international affairs. “We stand in solidarity with all affected by this crisis and strive to support the Afghan refugees here in Indiana to the fullest extent.”
Efforts have spanned campuses and areas.
