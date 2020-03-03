Senator Todd Young to Give Inaugural Richard G. Lugar Lecture

As part of the Hamilton Lugar School’s nonpartisan conference on America’s Role in the World®, Senator Todd Young will give the inaugural Richard G. Lugar Lecture on Friday, March 6 at 9am in the Shreve Auditorium.







Senator Young represents Hoosiers in the United States Senate and currently serves on the Senate Committees on Foreign Relations; Health, Education, Labor & Pensions; Commerce, Science & Transportation; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship.



A fifth-generation Hoosier, Young graduated with honors from the US Naval Academy in 1995 and accepted a commission in the US Marine Corps. After being honorably discharged from the Navy as a Captain, Young earned a master’s from the School of Advanced Study in London before returning to the United States to work for The Heritage Foundation and later as a legislative assistant for energy policy in the office of Senator Richard G. Lugar in 2001. From 2011 to 2017, Young was the US Representative for Indiana’s 9th congressional district, which runs south of Indianapolis and includes Bloomington. He was elected to the United States Senate on November 8, 2016, succeeding retiring Senator Dan Coats.



Young was ranked the ninth most bipartisan Senator in the first session of the 115th Congress by the Bipartisan Index, a metric created by the Lugar Center and Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy to assess congressional bipartisanship.



Senator Young is also a champion for the Department of Education’s prestigious Title VI program, which works to develop and maintain capacity and performance in area and international studies and world languages. A record number of centers housed within the Hamilton Lugar School received funding in the 2018 round.



President Michael A. McRobbie will introduce Senator Young, and John Stehr, an Emmy award-winning anchor who retired from WTHR-Indianapolis, will moderate a discussion in which attendees can learn from someone inside Washington about the nuances of our international engagement.