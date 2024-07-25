Skip to main content
Future epidemiologists awarded full scholarship from Lilly

Trident on the Campus Center at IU Indianapolis.
The IU trident sits above the Campus Center bell tower at IUPUI, with the Indianapolis skyline in the background. The photo was taken on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Photo by Tyler Carrell/Indiana University)

A new scholarship at the Indiana University Fairbanks School of Public Health, funded by Eli Lilly and Co., is training public health students to tackle the challenges of health outcomes research in the pharmaceutical industry.

Custodian Jose Gutierrez Vasquez works at the Luddy Center for Artificial Intelligence at IU Bloomington on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Pho...
Campus Life,Global

IU’s relationship with refugee resettlement organization helps with fresh starts, self-sufficiency

Administration

Trustees approve policy strengthening IU’s commitment to free speech

Global,Health and Wellness

International HIV strategies and care aided by data from IU-led cohort in East Africa

2024 presidential race: IU experts available to comment

IU in the news

WISHTV  •

Democrats shift to find a new nominee after Biden’s departure (opens in new tab)
USA Today  •

Joe Biden has everyone worried. Let’s talk about aging, for real. (opens in new tab)
Indiana Public Media  •

Olympic swimming, diving trials continue for Hoosier athletes (opens in new tab)
FOX 59  •

IU Board of Trustees approves new $110 million athletics center in downtown Indy (opens in new tab)
Featured expert

Steven Webster

Steven Webster, an associate professor of political science at IU Bloomington, focuses his research on the role of anger in American politics. 

Topical resources and stories

Ukraine experts

IU experts are ready to talk about Russia’s war in Ukraine

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine. IU political scientists, historians and economists are available to discuss the impact of the ongoing war.

Science and Technology

AI-powered-boat competition immerses Luddy students in hands-on learning exercise

Business and Innovation

Kelley School of Business partners with rugby players associations for MBA program

Arts and Humanities,Science and Technology

Institute for Digital Arts and Humanities receives Digital Justice Grant

Summer intern Ella Jasnieski, right, handles a sample from Yellowwood Lake while Megan Gokey, the Limnology Lab manager, observes. Photo ...
Science and Technology

O’Neill School’s Limnology Lab vital to monitoring health of state’s lakes, preparing students

Arts & humanities

Students honored for outstanding research skills

Business & innovation

Uranium, business and a bright future for an IU Northwest business student

Campus life

Indiana University shares findings of independent Dunn Meadow review

Health & wellness

IU researchers discover link between meat production and zoonotic disease outbreaks in Asia

Global

Study abroad immerses students in Korean culture through the lens of film

Law & policy

Nearly $1M grant funds study of lead exposure in Indiana households

Science & technology

New gene therapy approach shows promise for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Administration

IU Board of Trustees to meet in executive session July 25, in Bloomington July 29

