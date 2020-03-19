A Note of Appreciation to the Hamilton Lugar School Community

On behalf of the Hamilton Lugar School, I am proud of the inspiring support and response of our students, faculty, and staff to this global public health crisis.
Our amazing students are adapting to a more restricted life and a very different learning environment, separated from the library and their friends. Our dedicated faculty has been working hard to move our courses online and to ensure the continuity of our studies when they resume after extended spring break on March 30. Devoted staff and administrators from across the campus and university are supporting them and our students. For up-to-date information about the university’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other updates, please consult coronavirus.iu.edu.
All of us in the HLS community share a commitment to globalism, and to the idea that global progress depends on solidarity at every level—in our neighborhoods, in our state, across the country, and across borders. We are inspired by our school’s namesakes, Rep. Lee Hamilton and Sen. Richard Lugar, who have taught us that unity, not division, is the path to meeting global challenges. Their example gives us confidence in our ability as a country and as a planet, to come together to prepare for and meet these challenges.
We urge everyone to take the necessary steps to stay healthy. Remember that in following guidelines to socially distance, you are taking steps to protect yourself, your family, and your communities.
Our team will continue to stay in touch with announcements and updates via email and social media.
As all of us practice social distancing, we will support our community in staying globally engaged.
Thank you, again, for your inspiring response, and be well,
Lee Feinstein
Our amazing students are adapting to a more restricted life and a very different learning environment, separated from the library and their friends. Our dedicated faculty has been working hard to move our courses online and to ensure the continuity of our studies when they resume after extended spring break on March 30. Devoted staff and administrators from across the campus and university are supporting them and our students. For up-to-date information about the university’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other updates, please consult coronavirus.iu.edu.
All of us in the HLS community share a commitment to globalism, and to the idea that global progress depends on solidarity at every level—in our neighborhoods, in our state, across the country, and across borders. We are inspired by our school’s namesakes, Rep. Lee Hamilton and Sen. Richard Lugar, who have taught us that unity, not division, is the path to meeting global challenges. Their example gives us confidence in our ability as a country and as a planet, to come together to prepare for and meet these challenges.
We urge everyone to take the necessary steps to stay healthy. Remember that in following guidelines to socially distance, you are taking steps to protect yourself, your family, and your communities.
Our team will continue to stay in touch with announcements and updates via email and social media.
As all of us practice social distancing, we will support our community in staying globally engaged.
Thank you, again, for your inspiring response, and be well,
Lee Feinstein