Ambassador Lee Feinstein Joins the International Center’s Board of Directors

Ambassador Lee Feinstein—founding dean of the Hamilton Lugar School—has joined the board of directors for the International Center, an Indiana-based center that has worked for forty years to boost Indiana’s global footprint. He will lend his experience and expertise to the Center’s robust offerings, as the Hamilton Lugar School continues to contribute to local, state, and national institutions that bolster global engagement and understanding.
The center was formed during then-Mayor Richard Lugar’s tenure to provide interpreters and translators for the NATO Conference of Mayors held in Indianapolis in 1972, and its influence quickly grew, as Mayor Lugar inaugurated “International Center Day” in 1974 to “bring together people of all nationalities, races and cultures” in Indianapolis for a day of learning. In the decades since, the center has served as a guide to the world’s cultural landscape and a catalyst for the state’s international growth, expanding its influence and programs as it collaborates with businesses, organizations, government agencies, educational institutions, and individual citizens to propel Indiana’s global objectives.
The International Center’s current programs include providing local organizations with country-specific or culture-specific training programs, assisting foreign employees looking to make a home for themselves in Indiana, and facilitating the International Visitor Leadership Program, an initiative by the Department of State that brings emerging leaders in a variety of fields to Indiana to meet with their professional counterparts and participate in cultural and social activities.
The cross-cultural exchanges and educational opportunities that the International Center provides have been crucial to making Indiana a desirable and effective place to build a global career, and its mission complements the goals and values of the Hamilton Lugar School.
During his keynote speech at the Center’s Annual Meeting earlier this year, Ambassador Feinstein said, “Global understanding leads to humility. Humility is the key to effective leadership,” echoing the Hamilton Lugar School’s focus on bipartisanship, seeking shared understanding, and celebrating differences.
