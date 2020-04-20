Growing global perspectives: HLS offers tuition benefits to Fulbrighters & Peace Corps volunteers

The Hamilton Lugar School is committed to supporting Fulbright Program alumni and Peace Corps volunteers whose experiences were impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. We are proud to join IU’s O’Neill School of Public & Environmental Affairs and other esteemed institutions such as Johns Hopkins, George Washington, University of Virginia, and Syracuse in offering application fee waivers and 50% reduction in tuition for Fulbright Scholars and Peace Corps volunteers pursuing professional Master’s degrees beginning Summer/Fall 2020.
HLS offers the following Master’s degree programs:
Click here to learn more about our graduate programs.
HLS offers the following Master’s degree programs:
- MA, African Studies
- MA, Central Eurasian Studies
- MA, Chinese
- MA, Chinese Language Pedagogy
- MA, East Asian Studies
- MA, European Studies
- MA, International Studies
- MS, International Studies
- MA, Japanese
- MA, Japanese, Language Pedagogy Track
- MA, Latin American and Caribbean Studies
- MA, Near Eastern Languages and Cultures
- MA, Russian and East European Studies
Click here to learn more about our graduate programs.