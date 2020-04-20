Growing global perspectives: HLS offers tuition benefits to Fulbrighters & Peace Corps volunteers





MA, African Studies





MA, Central Eurasian Studies





MA, Chinese





MA, Chinese Language Pedagogy





MA, East Asian Studies





MA, European Studies





MA, International Studies





MS, International Studies





MA, Japanese





MA, Japanese, Language Pedagogy Track





MA, Latin American and Caribbean Studies





MA, Near Eastern Languages and Cultures





MA, Russian and East European Studies





The Hamilton Lugar School is committed to supporting Fulbright Program alumni and Peace Corps volunteers whose experiences were impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. We are proud to join IU’s O’Neill School of Public & Environmental Affairs and other esteemed institutions such as Johns Hopkins, George Washington, University of Virginia, and Syracuse in offeringfor Fulbright Scholars and Peace Corps volunteers pursuing professional Master’s degrees beginning Summer/Fall 2020.HLS offers the following Master’s degree programs: