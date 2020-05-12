The Hamilton Lugar School Honors Its Graduates

The Hamilton Lugar School commended its graduates on Saturday with a celebratory video for its students earning BA, BS, MA, and PhD degrees. Ambassador Lee Feinstein, founding dean of HLS, told graduates, “You are a class of pathfinders.”
At a time when the need for international expertise and understanding has never been clearer, he added, “Your study of global and international trends has prepared you for a world where challenges do not respect national borders and where global co-operation is a precondition for progress. This moment is unprecedented in our history, but your education has prepared you for it.”
Department heads and faculty joined Ambassador Feinstein by wishing graduates well in over a dozen languages, as HLS graduates take the next step in their global careers.
We will be spotlighting these talented, driven recent graduates in the weeks ahead. From attending the UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid to participating in the UN Conference on the Status of Women to continuing classroom discussions in professors’ offices, the class of 2020 made the most of the Hamilton Lugar School’s resources while contributing their own voices and experiences. Here are some of their fondest memories:
Sarah Kawamleh, who studied International Studies with a concentration in Diplomacy, Security, and Governance, said, “I loved walking into the atrium of HLS and hearing my native language of Arabic being spoken so proudly by HLS students. I always conversed with other students in Arabic and joked around about the complexity of the language - it was so cool! … My classmates were driven by a curiosity to learn the Arabic language. The HLS atrium is my safe space. I will never forget the memories that I made in this open, diverse, and accepting place.”
Grace Miller, who majored in International Relations and French, pointed to the conference on America’s Role in the World®, helping with Direct Admit Days, talking to Congressman Lee Hamilton, and attending the Richard G. Lugar Award ceremony honoring Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as highlights. She said, “Attending HLS was among the best decisions I’ve made in my life. Thank you to everyone in the HLS community for challenging me and encouraging me to grow, for wonderful memories, and for helping shape me into the person I ultimately want to become. I can’t wait to begin my career and start graduate school in Washington, D.C. later this summer, and I look forward to returning to HLS in the future!”
Neha Srinivasan, an International Studies and Spanish major, agreed that the conference on America’s Role in the World® was special. As she commented, “I always say ARW is my favorite holiday of the year!”
Megan Chapman, who majored in International Relations and History, reflected, “I’ve done so many amazing things during my time at HLS. I’ve studied abroad in Australia, attended the 63rd Commission on the Status of Women at the UN, and served as a panelist at an International Law Conference. I can say without fail, however, that all of my favorite memories at HLS involve the people there. Some of my favorite times to recall are the hours I spent in the offices of Professor Bosco, Professor Rana, and Dr. K (all wonderful people & great mentors) and the hours I spent at the long, white table in the HLS foyer with my friends.”
Faculty mentorship was also terrifically meaningful to Michael D. Miller, who majored in International Studies with minors in Political Science and Economics. “I always most enjoyed talking with my professors in their offices and after classes. We have some of the kindest and most knowledgeable faculty in the world here at HLS, and their guidance and mentorship is what I will cherish most about my experience at IU.”
Gretchen Creekbaum, who majored in International Studies and History, said, “I’d like to thank HLS for the support and encouragement to pursue any opportunities available to me. Thanks to funding from HLS, I was not only able to study abroad in Berlin and Florence but also travel and complete research projects at the Museum of London and the Brooklyn Museum. These experiences have been extremely influential in my future career and I will always grateful for these opportunities.”
We wish the class of 2020 the best as they use their hard-won skills and knowledge to shape the direction of our world!
At a time when the need for international expertise and understanding has never been clearer, he added, “Your study of global and international trends has prepared you for a world where challenges do not respect national borders and where global co-operation is a precondition for progress. This moment is unprecedented in our history, but your education has prepared you for it.”
Department heads and faculty joined Ambassador Feinstein by wishing graduates well in over a dozen languages, as HLS graduates take the next step in their global careers.
We will be spotlighting these talented, driven recent graduates in the weeks ahead. From attending the UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid to participating in the UN Conference on the Status of Women to continuing classroom discussions in professors’ offices, the class of 2020 made the most of the Hamilton Lugar School’s resources while contributing their own voices and experiences. Here are some of their fondest memories:
Sarah Kawamleh, who studied International Studies with a concentration in Diplomacy, Security, and Governance, said, “I loved walking into the atrium of HLS and hearing my native language of Arabic being spoken so proudly by HLS students. I always conversed with other students in Arabic and joked around about the complexity of the language - it was so cool! … My classmates were driven by a curiosity to learn the Arabic language. The HLS atrium is my safe space. I will never forget the memories that I made in this open, diverse, and accepting place.”
Grace Miller, who majored in International Relations and French, pointed to the conference on America’s Role in the World®, helping with Direct Admit Days, talking to Congressman Lee Hamilton, and attending the Richard G. Lugar Award ceremony honoring Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as highlights. She said, “Attending HLS was among the best decisions I’ve made in my life. Thank you to everyone in the HLS community for challenging me and encouraging me to grow, for wonderful memories, and for helping shape me into the person I ultimately want to become. I can’t wait to begin my career and start graduate school in Washington, D.C. later this summer, and I look forward to returning to HLS in the future!”
Neha Srinivasan, an International Studies and Spanish major, agreed that the conference on America’s Role in the World® was special. As she commented, “I always say ARW is my favorite holiday of the year!”
Megan Chapman, who majored in International Relations and History, reflected, “I’ve done so many amazing things during my time at HLS. I’ve studied abroad in Australia, attended the 63rd Commission on the Status of Women at the UN, and served as a panelist at an International Law Conference. I can say without fail, however, that all of my favorite memories at HLS involve the people there. Some of my favorite times to recall are the hours I spent in the offices of Professor Bosco, Professor Rana, and Dr. K (all wonderful people & great mentors) and the hours I spent at the long, white table in the HLS foyer with my friends.”
Faculty mentorship was also terrifically meaningful to Michael D. Miller, who majored in International Studies with minors in Political Science and Economics. “I always most enjoyed talking with my professors in their offices and after classes. We have some of the kindest and most knowledgeable faculty in the world here at HLS, and their guidance and mentorship is what I will cherish most about my experience at IU.”
Gretchen Creekbaum, who majored in International Studies and History, said, “I’d like to thank HLS for the support and encouragement to pursue any opportunities available to me. Thanks to funding from HLS, I was not only able to study abroad in Berlin and Florence but also travel and complete research projects at the Museum of London and the Brooklyn Museum. These experiences have been extremely influential in my future career and I will always grateful for these opportunities.”
We wish the class of 2020 the best as they use their hard-won skills and knowledge to shape the direction of our world!