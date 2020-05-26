Record Enrollment in Hamilton Lugar School’s Summer Language Courses

Language courses are underway at the Hamilton Lugar School’s Language Workshop, and a record number of students have logged on to boost their language skills in this year’s online format. With more than 20 languages represented, over 500 students are gaining a full year of language instruction in just two months as they engage with experienced professors and ambitious classmates.
With graduates like Amb. Marie Yovanovitch, former ambassador to Ukraine and recipient of the inaugural Richard G. Lugar Award; Amb. Richard Ford, former US Ambassador to Syria; and Julie Dorf, international human rights advocate, the Language Workshop has been educating global leaders for 70 years. Entrepreneurs, academics, scientists, and professionals in human rights, diplomacy, and national security have all benefited from their studies at the Hamilton Lugar School, a place where critical languages, regions, and international issues receive in-depth treatment.
At a time when other universities are cutting back on language instruction, HLS offers coursework in 80 languages, and its students regularly lead the nation in receiving grants like FLAS scholarships, making the study of languages accessible to all.
This year, of course, is different, since students aren’t traveling to Bloomington to meet in person. But professors have adapted their pedagogy, and the online format makes the classes available to many who may not have been able to uproot themselves for eight weeks.
We wish our summer language students well as they take the next steps in their global careers!
