Hamilton Lugar School to strengthen student opportunities with appointment of new assistant dean

The Indiana University Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies has appointed Shruti Rana as its assistant dean for curricular and undergraduate affairs. The new role, which focuses on growing learning and career opportunities for students seeking global careers, is a testament to the rising national and global profile of the school.
Rana’s wide-ranging portfolio will include the development and strengthening of curricular offerings; expansion of experiential and global learning opportunities; and oversight of student recruitment and career services. She will also serve as the Hamilton Lugar School’s Diversity Officer and continue in her existing role as director of the International Law and Institutions Program—a joint endeavor by the Hamilton Lugar School and IU’s Maurer School of Law.
“The Hamilton Lugar School has experienced tremendous growth since our founding in 2012, now ranking as one of the largest international affairs school in the country,” said Ambassador Lee Feinstein, founding dean of the Hamilton Lugar School. “Shruti’s expertise goes beyond academic scholarship and legal practice to understanding the strategies and methods needed to help students not only join the global workforce but become leaders on the world stage.”
Professor Rana joined the Hamilton Lugar School faculty in 2017 as a professor of international law practice, focusing on international law and human rights. She made an immediate impact, supporting the effort to develop the International Law and Institutions degree and creating the Global Leaders and Professionals Program, which prepares HLS students for post-graduate careers.
Rana is a frequent speaker and author on international women’s rights, corporate social responsibility, and immigration law and policy issues. Recently, she testified before the Indiana legislature on reproductive health issues and has filed a number of Supreme Court and federal court amicus and merits briefs on immigration law issues.
Prior to coming to IU, she served as Of Counsel at Brooks Pierce LLP, where she helped grow the firm’s international law practice, and has also served as a Social Affairs Officer at the United Nations, where she worked on international women’s human rights issues and treaties. She was also a professor at the University of Maryland Law School, where she helped develop the school’s international law clinic, and a visiting professor at the UC Berkeley School of Law. Additionally, Rana served as a judicial law clerk at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals; her legal experience includes practicing in the areas of international, corporate and administrative law at law firms in Washington, DC and San Francisco. As a member of the HLS faculty, Rana has led annual student delegations to the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women.
Rana is also an active member of the Bloomington community, having served on a number of community and law-related boards. This includes a mayoral appointment to the City of Bloomington Commission on the Status of Women.
The Hamilton Lugar School at Indiana University is a national leader in area and international studies and promotes understanding of global issues informed by a deep knowledge of history, culture and language. Named for revered Hoosier statesmen and foreign policy voices, former U.S. Rep. Lee Hamilton and the late former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, the school is committed to creating leaders who celebrate differences and seek shared understanding.
Rana’s wide-ranging portfolio will include the development and strengthening of curricular offerings; expansion of experiential and global learning opportunities; and oversight of student recruitment and career services. She will also serve as the Hamilton Lugar School’s Diversity Officer and continue in her existing role as director of the International Law and Institutions Program—a joint endeavor by the Hamilton Lugar School and IU’s Maurer School of Law.
“The Hamilton Lugar School has experienced tremendous growth since our founding in 2012, now ranking as one of the largest international affairs school in the country,” said Ambassador Lee Feinstein, founding dean of the Hamilton Lugar School. “Shruti’s expertise goes beyond academic scholarship and legal practice to understanding the strategies and methods needed to help students not only join the global workforce but become leaders on the world stage.”
Professor Rana joined the Hamilton Lugar School faculty in 2017 as a professor of international law practice, focusing on international law and human rights. She made an immediate impact, supporting the effort to develop the International Law and Institutions degree and creating the Global Leaders and Professionals Program, which prepares HLS students for post-graduate careers.
Rana is a frequent speaker and author on international women’s rights, corporate social responsibility, and immigration law and policy issues. Recently, she testified before the Indiana legislature on reproductive health issues and has filed a number of Supreme Court and federal court amicus and merits briefs on immigration law issues.
Prior to coming to IU, she served as Of Counsel at Brooks Pierce LLP, where she helped grow the firm’s international law practice, and has also served as a Social Affairs Officer at the United Nations, where she worked on international women’s human rights issues and treaties. She was also a professor at the University of Maryland Law School, where she helped develop the school’s international law clinic, and a visiting professor at the UC Berkeley School of Law. Additionally, Rana served as a judicial law clerk at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals; her legal experience includes practicing in the areas of international, corporate and administrative law at law firms in Washington, DC and San Francisco. As a member of the HLS faculty, Rana has led annual student delegations to the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women.
Rana is also an active member of the Bloomington community, having served on a number of community and law-related boards. This includes a mayoral appointment to the City of Bloomington Commission on the Status of Women.
The Hamilton Lugar School at Indiana University is a national leader in area and international studies and promotes understanding of global issues informed by a deep knowledge of history, culture and language. Named for revered Hoosier statesmen and foreign policy voices, former U.S. Rep. Lee Hamilton and the late former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, the school is committed to creating leaders who celebrate differences and seek shared understanding.