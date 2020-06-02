A message of solidarity

Donate to the Bloomington Chapter of Black Lives Matter on venmo: @BLM-BTOWN or via Hopscotch Coffee’s Virtual Tip Jar.

This has been a horrific week in the history of our country, with Americans fighting for their lives in their homes, our hospitals, and our communities.The cruel killing of George Floyd reflects the continuing history of racial injustice for Black and brown people in our country. In remembering George Floyd, we also remember the countless others who have died because of the color of their skin.We stand in solidarity with our students, faculty, and staff and with all the members of our community in the fight against racism and intolerance, overt and covert.James Baldwin said, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”We cannot make the change we need without honest reflection and commitment from all of us. We are committed to treating all in our community and beyond with respect and dignity. We are dedicated to approaching the injustices in our society with determination and purpose.We wish our Black community members healing during this time.