Hamilton Lugar School Launches Series on Race Gender & Power in Global Affairs

The Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies at Indiana University kicks off its speaker series on Race, Gender & Power in Global Affairs this Friday, August 7 on Facebook Live. The series will address issues of systemic exclusion that have an outsized and pervasive impact on the development of U.S. foreign policy and the fields of international and area studies.
“The Hamilton Lugar School is rooted in the belief that to change the world you must first seek to understand it,” said Ambassador Lee Feinstein, the school’s founding dean. “It is imperative that our mission also include a trained focus on the underrepresentation and exclusion of minority groups in foreign policy and how that affects America’s role in the world and our study of it.”
Roughly 80 percent of the State Department’s Foreign Service officers and 60 percent of its Civil Service staff are white, according to a recent report by The New York Times. Further, the American Academy of Diplomacy reports that of 189 ambassadors serving abroad today, only three career diplomats are African-American and four are Hispanic.
“This series will go beyond focusing on those who should have a seat at the table to spotlighting the people, knowledge and perspectives needed to build a new table,” said Shruti Rana, Hamilton Lugar School assistant dean for curricular and undergraduate affairs and diversity officer.
Race, Gender & Power in Global Affairs opens with a conversation with Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins, founder and chair of Women of Color Advancing Peace and Security and former coordinator for threat reduction programs at the State Department. She and Dean Feinstein will discuss the fundamental importance of diversity in the field of peace and security and the present and future of nuclear nonproliferation. The second installment of the ongoing series takes place Wednesday, August 12 and will focus on the decolonization of global politics with Johns Hopkins University scholar and author Robbie Shilliam.
The Hamilton Lugar School timed the discussions to maximize student participation and enrichment. Both events align with scheduled activities for the Hamilton Lugar School’s Living-Learning Center and its fall intersession course on Black Lives Matter as a Global Movement.
For more information about the series, visit the school’s GetHLS hub.
The Hamilton Lugar School at Indiana University is a global leader in the study of international affairs and the strategic languages and cultures that shape the world. Named for revered Hoosier foreign policy voices, Rep. Lee Hamilton and the late former Sen. Richard Lugar, the school is committed to educating global leaders who celebrate differences and seek shared understanding.
