Diversity and Inclusion Internship with LSSSE

Are you interested in learning about and working on diversity and inclusion issues? Gaining analytical and communications skills? Building your professional development experience? Apply by October 5 for an internship with LSSSE!
ABOUT LSSSE:
As part of the Indiana University Center for Postsecondary Research, LSSSE has been a provider of research products and services centered on the study of the law student experience since 2004. Through our consulting services, we help law schools maximize the usefulness of their survey data and their assessment activities. Through our research functions, we are a source of macro-level, empirical information about the law student experience.
Since 2004, 200 law schools in the U.S. (181), Canada (17), and Australia (2) have administered the LSSSE Survey, eliciting over 350,000 student responses—the largest such dataset in existence.
LSSSE adheres to the following core values:
- Rigor in research practices
- Responsiveness in meeting the needs of law schools and clients
- Diligence in voicing the student perspective
- Vigilance in remaining abreast of salient trends in legal education
- Openness in fostering strategic partnerships
- Dedication in working for the betterment of legal education
Internship Description:
The Law School Survey of Student Engagement (LSSSE) is looking for 2-3 motivated, creative interns who are interested in analyzing trends relating to the law student experience and using LSSSE data to contribute to larger discussions about legal education. Interns should expect to work an average of 10-15 hours/week.
Responsibilities:
- Conduct research and data analysis to identify trends relating to the law student experience
- Assist (and collaborate with) the director and project manager in drafting commentaries, blog posts, and scholarly articles
- Create content for the LSSSE website
- Assist in law school recruitment and client relationship management
- Develop, implement and evaluate comprehensive, strategic communication plan for clients
- Proactively use LSSSE data to inform discussions of legal education, particularly the student experience
- Remain abreast of trends and issues in legal education about which LSSSE data could provide insight
Requirements:
- Pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in the area of international studies, law, public affairs or related field
- Prior research and analysis experience (can be coursework)
- Excellent presentation skills and ability to create compelling slides/graphs/charts in PowerPoint
- Acute attention to detail
- Excellent writing and communication skills
- Strong organizational skills
- Intrinsically motivated with a strong work ethic
- An interest in diversity and inclusion
Application Process:
To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter to Ashlynne Bender, ashbende@iu.edu. Applications will be accepted through 10/5.
Payment:
This is an unpaid internship; however, students should apply for the Dean’s Scholarship to receive financial support for this internship. Students can also receive course credit for this internship by applying for SGIS-X373.