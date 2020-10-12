Now accepting applications for the HLS Professional Mentor Program





What was an experience you found essential in your academic career that led to your professional career?





What kind of internships did you participate in that helped you get to your current position?





How has your career path changed from when you were in college to now?





Are you interested in growing your network, receiving insider knowledge and resume and cover letter assistance from a professional in your desired career interest? If so, apply today for the HLS Professional Mentor Program where you can be matched with a professional whose career aligns with your interests!Participating mentors are alumni and friends of HLS with careers in global fields, ranging private, public and nonprofit sectors. Some work at places like Eli Lilly, Booz Allen Hamilton, US Department of State, Immigrant Welcome Center, and the Embassy of Qatar, while others are pursuing graduate degrees in law, public affairs, and international studies.Mentors meet with students at least once a month (virtually, for now) to grow their relationship, offering advice on studies and careers and answering questions such as: