Don’t Miss These Opportunities for Global Engagement This Winter

With an extended winter break due to IU’s adjusted school calendar this year, the Hamilton Lugar School is offering a wide variety of small session courses in December and January to help students stay globally engaged. These short courses and experiences—each just three weeks—offer students the opportunity to approach global and international studies from a new perspective and gain career skills that can move students forward on their career path.The fall small session goes from November 30 to December 20, and the spring small sessions starts January 19 and ends February 7.Many of these courses, says Assistant Dean and Professor Shruti Rana, “amplify voices often missing from discussions of global affairs due to systemic exclusion, and help students build a pathway into these fields.” These courses include Black Lives Matter as a Global Movement; Black Internationalism; and Women, Gender, & International Affairs.Other small session courses provide a number of exciting professional development and career skills opportunities for students wishing to use the winter to gain that experience. Starting your global career, data visualization, op-ed writing, statistics, and many more classes dive into developing career skills with exciting topics and useful applications.These opportunities for global engagement provide students with “the knowledge and skills they will need to address the global challenges we face now and that will determine our future,” says Rana.Many courses are also providing students with an internship-like experience and mentorship in high-demand fields. Students excited by this hands-on approach should check out Combatting Human Trafficking Globally and Locally, Global Issues affecting Local Communities, and Global Service: Your Next Steps.Finally, several courses focus on a specific area. Want to learn something new about a place you haven’t studied before? Or want to find a creative way to meet requirements toward your major? Take a look at YouTubing the Middle East, Introduction to Arabic Language and Culture, Advanced Level Conversation (Chinese), or many others.Spanning the globe, these courses are a fun way to develop skills and knowledge while keeping in touch with the students, faculty, and community that make HLS a special place.

Course Spotlights

Analyze Black Lives Matter as a global human rights movement focused on race and the intersections of gender, class, and colonialism, and explore how other countries are viewing and joining this movement.International Studies is a Eurocentric discipline that often fails to consider perspectives drawn from other regions, including the African diaspora. This course seeks to decolonize International Studies by centering the insights, literature, and perspectives of Black academics, activists, and intellectuals.Evaluate the barriers and obstacles facing women in international affairs, both from the perspective of women’s absence in careers and leadership roles in the field, as well as the exclusion of women and “women’s issues” in policymaking.