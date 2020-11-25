Policy Meets Activism at Sixth Conference on America’s Role in the World®

The Hamilton Lugar School’s sixth conference on America’s Role in the World® on December 1 and 2 will host a range of policy experts, journalists, and activists as they discuss and debate some of the most consequential global issues facing the US as it transitions to a new administration. The virtual conference will pay special tribute to Rep. Lee Hamilton, one of the school’s namesakes and an exemplar of placing principles over politics for more than 50 years, and to Rohingya Burmese activist Wai Wai Nu, who will be receiving the Hamilton Lugar School Global Voices for Change Award.

December 1: Human rights, challenges to democracy, and America’s role in the world from inside Congress





The conference will begin on December 1 with a conversation between Rep. Hamilton and Ben Rhodes, author of the New York Times bestseller The World as It Is and Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama. Rep. Hamilton’s Congressional service from 1965 to 1999, his leadership of the 9/11 Commission, and his continued writing on matters of foreign policy and national security will inform the conversation as they consider America’s role in the world at this pivotal moment.The day will continue with an exchange about human rights, activism, and democracy between Burmese activist Wai Wai Nu and Ambassador Lee Feinstein, who is founding dean of the Hamilton Lugar School. After being a political prisoner for seven years, Wai Wai Nu emerged to become a human rights advocate and the founder of two organizations: the Women Peace Network and the Yangon Youth Center. Through the Women Peace Network, Wai Wai works to build peace and mutual understanding between Myanmar’s ethnic communities and to empower marginalized women throughout Myanmar, particularly in Rakhine State, by advocating for their rights. She is now a Simon-Skjodt Fellow at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. Ambassador Feinstein served as US ambassador to Poland from 2009 to 2012 and now serves on the Executive Board of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, taking an active role in genocide prevention and the promotion of human rights.The day will end with a lively debate about the global wave of anti-democratic action and what the US should do about it. Hosted by Carl German, President of the National Endowment for Democracy, guests include democracy scholar Larry Diamond of the Hoover Institute and Stanford University; Michele Dunne, the director and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment’s Middle East Program; Minxin Pei, of the Carnegie Endowment and Claremont McKenna College, who is a democratization and China scholar; and Alina Polyakova, president and CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis. The panel is co-sponsored by the National Endowment for Democracy.

December 2: National Security, the Climate Crisis, and Social Media





