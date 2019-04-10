Alumni profile: Katherine Ntiamoah US Diplomat

(B.A. ’08, International Studies) is a United States diplomat specializing in public diplomacy at the Department of State. She has served in various embassies and consulates in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Singapore, Mexico, Belgium, and Pakistan.Ntiamoah holds an M.A. in International Studies and was a Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Fellow at the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver.Deeply committed to public service, she has worked for the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Relations and volunteers with Indiana’s Center for Civic Engagement. She speaks French, Spanish, and Arabic.