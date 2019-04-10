Alumni profile: Asya Kislyuk Airbnb

(B.A. ’11, International Studies) works on Public Policy for Airbnb, focusing on state and local government relations across the mid-Atlantic, South and Midwest regions.“My role is to help policymakers understand the legal and regulatory issues around home sharing and how their decisions impact peoples’ lives day to day. It’s important to share stories with elected officials and allow them to talk directly with our hosts and members of the community who benefits from Airbnb, including local business owners and visitors.”Prior to her work at Airbnb, Asya served as the Senior Program Assistant for Eurasia at the National Democratic Institute, where she traveled to Ukraine with Secretary Madeline Albright to observe the 2014 presidential elections.A native Hoosier, she decided on Indiana University because ‘it offered a little bit of everything—students and faculty with diverse backgrounds, great academic programs in a range of different areas, so many extracurricular opportunities, and of course a beautiful campus’. As a former intern at the United States Department of State, her one bit of advice to students wanting to move to Washington D.C. after graduation“There is a great IU alumni network in DC - don’t be shy to ask questions and learn how people got to where you might want to go. Work your network!”