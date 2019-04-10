Alumni profile: Paul Pass Japan-America Society of Dallas/Fort Worth

(M.A. ’08, West European Studies) is the Executive Director of the Japan-America Society of Dallas/Fort WorthPreviously, Pass worked for Asia Society Texas Center, where he served as senior manager of business and policy. Before his time at the Asia Society Texas Center, Pass worked as an education outreach programs officer for the World Affairs Council of Houston and held roles at the U.S. House of Representatives and the Delegation of the European Union to the United States. His background includes experience in business, cultural programs, education, foreign policy, languages, performing arts, and visual arts.Pass holds a B.A. in International Studies from Miami University, a master’s degree in West European Studies from Indiana University, and a professional certificate from the London School of Economics and Political Science.