Alumni profile: Rachel Whitney YouTube

(B.A. ’04, International Studies) is the Country Music Programming Lead for YouTube, where she is responsible for building a global audience for country music on YouTube Music.Prior to her work at YouTube, Whitney served as Head of Country Music Programming at Pandora, overseeing programming for country and representing Pandora within the music community and creating associated editorial content for Pandora’s blog and social media.She also served as Director of Digital Marketing at Borman Entertainment, where she managed digital promotions and streaming relationships for artists such as Keith Urban and Alison Krauss.