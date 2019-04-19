Hey Remember Julian Assange? He’s in Jail Now

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy by British police last week. His fate remains in the hands of those who have sought to bring him down for almost a decade.











If you had asked me last Wednesday to make a list of what I thought I’d be writing about this week, Julian Assange wouldn’t have even broken the top 10 – or the top 100, for that matter. The whole China trade agreement thing seemed pretty cool, and Brexit is always a top contender, but those will have to wait.



Honestly, when I saw the breaking news alert on CNN, I had to do a quick google search to remind myself what Julian Assange has been up to since his rock star status at the beginning of the decade. I remember hearing his name from the whole Clinton e-mail debacle in the 2016 election, and the various WikiLeaks scandals from 2010 kinda rang a bell.



2010 feels like ancient history though. More exciting things have happened since the likes of Assange, Manning and Snowden felt relevant, and sometimes it seems like the world has just moved on. Yet, here we are.



Okay, enough rambling.



For those of you who slept in last Thursday, here’s some help catching up. Back in 2010, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to release classified military secrets with U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning and has been wanted by the United States ever since.



We don’t know the extent to which Assange collaborated with Manning (meaning whether Assange actively helped Manning hack into the military’s systems or just ‘happened’ upon information that she gave him), but throughout 2010, WikiLeaks posted several pieces of sensitive information that she provided. This included footage of an American helicopter firing on a group of civilians after its crew mistook them for militants, various State Department profiles on politicians in Iceland, and the infamous “Gitmo Files.”







Long story short, Manning was placed under arrest and convicted a few years later. She was sentenced to 35 years, but her term was cut short after Obama commuted her sentence at the end of his second term. Assange, on the other hand, was granted political asylum by Ecuador and has lived in limbo at their embassy in London ever since. That is, until this past Thursday when London Metropolitan Police entered the embassy at the invitation of the Ecuadorian government and arrested him.



So, where did this come from all of a sudden? It actually has nothing to do with the mess he got into with the Americans – at least not on paper. You see, Sweden has actually had an international arrest warrant out for Assange since 2010 on rape charges. After Assange surrendered himself to the British, the Swedish government began asking for his extradition, causing Assange to skip bail and seek asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he remained until last Thursday.



Read that a couple more times until you got it, because we’re moving on. See, Assange isn’t actually worried about facing his charges in Sweden. The plaintiff actually dropped those charges back in 2017, and he isn’t losing sleep over the British charges of skipping bail either. What he IS worried about is the Americans coming to meet him in Stockholm with a big smile and a pair of handcuffs.



Assange is going to remain in prison in the U.K. and will probably remain there until the British, Swedish, Ecuadorian and American governments figure out what to do with him. The good news for Assange is that he’s safe from facing the death penalty. British law prohibits extradition of anyone who faces the death penalty, so if the Americans want him, they’ll be legally bound to keep him alive. The Ecuadorian government specifically addressed this before they invited the British government to remove Assange, saying they wouldn’t give him up if he faced the death penalty if he were extradited.



The bad news for Assange is that I don’t see him getting off the hook with the Americans. Sure, the legal grounds for Assange’s arrest were failing to meet his bail hearing seven years ago, but are any of us fooled into thinking these charges were what actually motivated the arrest? Differences in legal reasoning and practical motivation differ all the time. Al Capone was taken down for federal tax evasion, after all.



There you have it – the latest on the soap opera of international politics. Legal experts are saying that he can easily expect at least five years in prison if he gets sent to the United States, and a potential investigation may lead to even more charges against him. Even if he didn’t hack into an American system personally, there’s enough evidence to suggest Assange was incentivizing or pressuring Manning to do so, which is an offense on its own.



Of course, nothing I’ve discussed even addresses the question of whether he should be facing charges at all? It’s been a very divisive issue for the past decade, and get ready to hear about it even more. Some say his actions were nothing but meddling in government affairs and recklessly put American lives at risk, while others praise his efforts for making the American military accountable for its questionable actions overseas. Either way, this is bound to be a very interesting case indeed.



Oh, by the way, the Mueller report was released yesterday. You should check that out…