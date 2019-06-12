Hamilton on Foreign Policy #117: Globalization Brings Benefits and Challenges

There

are trends and megatrends

in foreign affairs

, and globalization – a growing

hyper-inter

connectedness across borders – falls

clearly

into the latter category.

The cross-border flow of ideas, technology, communication, transportation, capital, jobs, goods, and services is a central reality in the world today – possibly the most important reality.

It has been

accelerating

for decades and

will

continue to do so. Its impact on the world is pervasive

and

profound.

We

experience

globalization

every day.

Political tensions in divided and polarized c

ountries cause disruptive ripples across the globe.

A currency crisis endanger

s

the global economy.

the Chinese economy impact

the West

. Debt problems in Europe

roil

the New York Stock Exchange

.

New tariffs are threatened to stem the flow of immigrants.

Soybean markets in Asia upset markets in Indiana.

Jobs and investment flow

across national boundaries

. Multinational firms add jobs

here

and cut payrolls

there

.

Everywhere we turn, we see this

global

interconnectedness of countries, people and events.

Overall, the megatrend of globalization has been a powerful tool for prosperity. It has

created jobs and

generated

enormous wealth in the world. But it is a double-edged sword. While creating opportunity and raising living standards, it can exacerbate income inequality, create competition to lower environmental standards and increase the risk that banking and currency crises will spread.

One problem is that

globalization is not

global. It does not provide

access to opportunities and wealth

for everyone. There are winners and losers in an interconnected world.

Globalization has

reduced

world poverty, but much of th

at

decline has been in Asia, especially in China. In other areas, including parts of the Middle East and Afri

ca, poverty and hardship remain endemic.

It’s not surprising, then, that globalization is under attack

.

People see its deficiencies and believe it is controlled by elites for their own benefit. They assess

globalization

according to whether it benefits their daily lives.

And the term

has developed a negative flavor,

even

as the multinational institutions that

support

globalization show

their age.

Closely tied to globalization is another megatrend: the swelling turmoil in the world. The Pentagon has a name for this, calling it a period of “persistent conflict.” Pundits say we live in an era of endless war.

Civil wars break out across the globe. Chemical and biological weapons could fall into the hands of hostile states or terrorists.

The Great Power conflicts, like World War II and the Cold War, seem to be suspended, but we are surrounded by instability and turmoil.

The postwar international order is fraying.

Refugees have overwhelmed some countries.

Terrorist groups have emerged, including non-state actors like Al Qaeda and ISIS

, which

thrive in fragile states where governments lack the capacity to govern. There is intense competition for nat

ural resources and

epidemics of frightening diseases.

Climate change creates

more powerful storms, heatwaves, flooding, and rising sea levels.

All this can make globalization seem like a deal with the devil. But

its impact

continues to grow,

as

the global consensus favors free markets, the march of technology and increased economic integration

.

The megatrend of globalization has proven itself durable. It remains our best hope for achieving prosperity in a peaceful world

, but

we have to keep working to minimize its negative impacts. Ensuring globalization’s benefits are widely shared – and reducing the turmoil that comes with our interconnectedness – are challenges that

America

fa

c

es in order

to play an effective role in the world.

Shifts inBy Lee H. Hamilton