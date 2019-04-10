PA Mack establishes Vice President Hannah Buxbaum International Scholarship in the Hamilton Lugar School





The Honorable PA Mack, Jr. has established the Vice President Hannah Buxbaum International Scholarship within the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies at Indiana University. The gift will provide four-year, full-tuition scholarships to undergraduate students as part of the school’s Global Scholars Leadership Program.







“I couldn’t think of a better way to support the Hamilton Lugar School than with a gift by PA honoring Hannah Buxbaum in her role as Vice President for International Affairs,” said Dean Lee Feinstein. “On behalf of our namesakes, Lee Hamilton and Dick Lugar, we thank PA for his public service and generous support to the school and university.”



Mack has been a strong supporter of Indiana University since his days as Chief of Staff for the late US Senator Birch Bayh. He was appointed by both Presidents Carter and Reagan to serve as a member—and ultimately, Vice Chair—of the National Credit Union Administration. He also served as Vice President of the Indiana University Board of Trustees and as member and Chair of the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. Currently, Mack is a member of the Indiana University Foundation Board.



Hannah Buxbaum is a professor at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law, where she holds the John E. Schiller Chair in Legal Ethics. As vice president of international affairs, she provides strategic leadership in advancing IU’s international presence and expanding international research and educational opportunities. She also oversees the offices that manage international admissions and student services, study abroad, international partnerships, and international development, as well as the university’s Global Gateway Network.