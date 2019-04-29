Dean Feinstein’s statement on the passing of Senator Richard Lugar

“Senator Richard Lugar was the gentle giant of American diplomacy. Quietly ambitious and determinedly decent he paved a post-Cold War path away from nuclear confrontation and toward a safer and more just world.



His views continued to be sought long after he left government, including just recently in applying the experience of the Nunn-Lugar legislation to efforts to support the denuclearization of North Korea.







He was one of the nation’s strongest proponents of the importance of American global engagement, based on pragmatism and principle.



He continued to believe in the critical importance of keeping open channels to Russia even, and especially when relations were poor.



His policy ambition and ethos of treating all people with respect and dignity were critical to his successes in the Senate, and ensured he had a seat at the policy table until the present.”