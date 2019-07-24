Hamilton on Foreign Policy #120: Terrorism and Turmoil Add to National Security Challenges

The 9/11 attacks impressed upon all Americans that terrorism was a threat that we could not ignore. It remains so today.

In recent weeks, I have discussed some of the most important challenges to our national security, involving

nuclear proliferation, the world economy, energy

,

cybersecurity and

the rise of China. This column concludes the series with a fo

cus on terrorism and the turmoil that can give rise to it.

Terrorism is the use of illegal force by an individual or group to attain a go

al

through force, fear, and intimidation. It can include mass shootings, as in the New Zealand mosques, attacks on churches and hotels as in Sri Lanka, suicide bombers in Paris, and drive

-

by attacks in New York City.

Terrorism is a genuine national security threat, both at home and abroad. It is a diverse threat that constantly

evolves

. It may be lessening, although we can never be sure. It

is not likely to

disappear.

As of

early July, there have been 1,264 terrorist attacks

around the world

this year

, causing 5,763 fatalities.

In the U.S., there have been eight terrorist attacks.

Unlike some other perils that we face – for example, the uncontrolled spread of nuclear weapons –

terrorism

is not an existential th

r

eat.

But it

can be

difficult to

deal with

.

To a large extent, the challenge of

identifying,

responding to

and preventing terrorist acts falls to local

and state

law enforcement agencies.

These authorities already have their hands full

fighting

crime and maintaining order at the

local

level

.

On the

national and international

stage

,

h

igh-profile terrorist groups, especially ISIS, control much less territory than they did a few years ago, but their threat has

multiplied

. In some ways, it has grown

even more menacing. Terrorists have extended their networks beyond the Middle East and into North Africa, the Sahel and the Horn

of

Africa. They

strike targets

in those regions and inspire attacks in the West.

The number of

such

attacks worldwide has increased dramatically since 9/11, and so has the number of self-professed jihadists.

Terrorists

seek footholds where fragile or corrupt

states

fail

to provide justice, security and basic services.

Th

is unsettled

world is a messy place,

full of

violence, instability and human suffering

.

In this environment, t

errorism thrives.

The threat of

terrorism

,

and the turmoil it creates,

presents us w

ith

some

daunting

policy

questions

:

When do we get involved in other

people’s disputes

? What U.S. interests are we protecting? How do we engage, and when is the right time? Do we

act

alone or in partnership with others? Who are our partners?

U.S. policymakers have a variety of tools to try to deal with terrorism, as with other national security threats. Not all of them involve military force and intervention, but some do. And the question of intervention after terrorist attacks is one of the most consequential decisions that we face. Once we intervene, we have to define objectives, avoid unending wars, measure and achieve success and – too often overlooked – have an exit strategy. Most Americans are understandably wary, even skeptical of foreign intervention.

Terrorism cannot be solved with military force alone. Our military can win wars and stabilize conflicts, but that doesn’t mean it can build the institutions of democracy and the rule of law necessary to stop terrorism. So, the hardest task in fighting terrorism may well be to develop the skills of nation building to prevent the rise of terrorism.

From a description of

just a few of the central realities of our national security challenges – nuclear proliferation, the economy, energy, China, cybersecurity, turmoil and terrorism – you get an idea of how many there are, how

daunting their complexity

, and how many resources will be demanded to address them.

Several

of these threats can’t be solved

, but they can

be managed. And our success in

doing so

will

, in many ways,

define our future as a country.

By Lee H. Hamilton