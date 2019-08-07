Hamilton on Foreign Policy #121: National Security Threats Require Perseverance

What tools do we have to combat

the

long list of national security

threats facing

America

?

Fortunately, we have many.

They include

military power, diplomacy and

our

like-minded partners,

public and private,

at home and abroad. The daunting challenge is to

use them effectively.

Each tool has its advantages and limits.

For example, our military can win wars, but it is not designed to create the institutions needed for peace and prosperity.

Diplomacy

is a crucial tool, too

, but it needs to be integrated with military power

.

W

e simply cannot solve problems in the world without talking to other countries. And that includes our adversaries; we don’t make peace by talking only to our friends.

F

ailing to talk

means

problems will fester and opportunities for peace will be missed.

In the use of

these tools of

power

,

we

also

need help.

I

ssues like drugs, global terrorism, immigration and climate change

all have a global dimension

.

So

, without building trust in partners, and sustaining an international order that fosters cooperation, we will fall short.

That means s

trengthening

international organizations like the United Nations, NATO, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Many Americans

doubt

international organizations and

prefer that

the United States should go it alone. I don’t agree.

We need to strengthen them, not abandon them.

T

hey provide legitimacy,

skills, relationship

s, and resources to support our efforts

.

Clearly,

to sharpen our tools to overcome these threats,

we must identify and

secure our core interests

,

and

avoid unnecessary entanglements.

Sometimes

we will have to just say no.

Sometimes we will need

a

help

ing hand

. Sometimes we should

limit our involvement

;

for example,

by providing

aid instead of force

.

Sometimes we should let others carry the burdens.

Always we must

confront the security threats and not let other events divert us.

The lesson here is that d

espite

all the tools we have

to combat security threats

,

we must persevere

.

We have

fought

some

of

the

se threats

for a long time, using our finest minds and spending a lot of

resources

. Yet the

y

continue

in one form or another

from one

year

to the next.

There

are no quick fixes

in

combating threats to our national security

.

By Lee H. Hamilton