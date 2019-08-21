Tang Research Foundation extends support for Department of Central Eurasian Studies

For the last three years, the Tang Research Foundation (TRF) has supported faculty and graduate student exchange programs and annual international workshops on Silk Road studies between the Department of Central Eurasian Studies in the Hamilton Lugar School at Indiana University and the Department of History at Peking University.











Each year, from 2016–2019, TRF awarded grants of $85,000 for 14 people to participate in exchange programs and 16 to attend the Silk Road workshops (2017–Peking University, Beijing; 2018—Indiana University; 2019—Azerbaijan University of Languages, Baku).



This week, the HLS Department of Central Eurasian Studies learned that TRF generously extended its support for these exchanges and workshops with annual grants of $120,000 through 2022.



Jamsheed Choksy, Chair of Central Eurasian Studies, Distinguished Professor, and Co-Director of the exchange programs and workshops, lauded the Tang Research Foundation’s invaluable assistance, observing “The TRF’s ongoing support contributes much to the exchange of knowledge whose benefits spread well beyond IU and PKU by producing better understanding and productive synergies between the USA and the PRC.”



Congratulations to the Hamilton Lugar School Department of Central Eurasian Studies and all future graduate and faculty participants from Indiana and Peking Universities!