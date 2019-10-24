Richard & Diane Woosnam establish scholarship/fellowship in Hamilton Lugar School

Richard and Diane Woosnam have established the Richard E. and Diane D. Woosnam Endowed Scholarship/Fellowship in the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies. The gift will provide undergraduate scholarships and graduate fellowships as part of the Global Leadership Scholars Program. The program honors the historic work of Rep. Lee H. Hamilton and Sen. Richard G. Lugar by supporting scholarships and fellowships for high-achieving students demonstrating a commitment to global engagement from Indiana, the United States, and the world.







“Richard and Diane Woosnam have been supporters of our school since its founding,” said Amb. Lee Feinstein, founding dean of the Hamilton Lugar School. “Their generous gift will provide scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students in the Hamilton Lugar School. I look forward to seeing these scholars develop during their time at the School and thank the Woosnams for their generous support to the school and university.”



Richard Woosnam is a 15-year member of the Board of the Indiana University Foundation, a member of the Hamilton Lugar School Dean’s Advisory Council, and Vice Chairman of the World Affairs Society of Philadelphia. Diane is a member of the National Advisory Board of the IU Eskenazi Museum of Art. She also held board leadership roles in the Philadelphia region.



In honor of the Woosnam’s investment, room 2005 on the second floor of the Global and International Studies Building is henceforth known as the Richard E. and Diane D. Woosnam Conference Room.